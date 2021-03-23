Columns Political violence made a comeback

It is intolerable for society if perpetrators of political violence are not held accountable for their actions.

Basic Finns The assassination attempt on Central Finland’s election chief Pekka Kataja makes him wonder whether political violence is returning.

Except for the civil war, political assassinations have been rare in Finland. At the end of the Russian era, Governor General N. I. Bobrikov and a couple of incumbents were assassinated. At the beginning of independence, in February 1922, Minister of the Interior Heikki Ritavuori was shot, who pushed for the pardon of the red prisoners and did not support the military expedition to East Karelia.

In the Lapuan movement violence and especially its threat played an essential role. The number of casualties remained small, as the purpose of the scavenges was not to kill but to force the villains, the worst behind the eastern border. There they were then shot as spies allegedly sent by Finland.

The right-wing beakers P. E. Svinhufvud and J. K. Paasikivi eventually set the line for the lapan movement.

No political assassinations have taken place in Finland since the last wars, but two people were killed in the Kemi strike in August 1949. The woman protected herself under a truck, but it set off; a young man died with a pistol was created, and it was never known whose hand was holding the gun.

Explanation the lack of murder work has been sought out of obedience to the law and trust in the authorities, which is often wondered abroad. Now it has (at least so far) appeared in the stages of a pandemic. Another factor is the experience of civil war. At first, it fed unrest, but over time, another conclusion prevailed: the road to violence can lead to gloomy depths. Underlying the strict leadership of the 1956 general strike loomed the idea that now we would not go as we did last, in the November 1917 grand strike.

Perhaps the shadow of the civil war still restrained the left-wing youths of the early 1970s, whose fresh memory included Väinö Linna Here under the North Star. In many countries, most notably Germany and Italy, the youth movement would also give rise to terrorism, but Finland was nowhere near that.

The nature of Nordic societies was not conducive to terrorism, although they were slightly more vulnerable in Scandinavia. There were even Swedes in the training of Palestinian guerrillas (a police agent, of course), but no one is known here.

Terrorism was fought among the militants, but it was not mentally far away. It was discovered by Christer Kihlman in his novel Dear prince (1975). When I applied for postgraduate studies in Milan in 1982, a young man my age had just been shot at the metro station as a terrorist. The beginning of his stages seemed ghostly familiar: school radicalism, the Vietnam movement, and that trajectory.

Now the threshold for violence seems to have lowered. Has been kicked in the head or chest, pushed, did the knife swing somewhere. Would a good old gate theory apply to this? When it’s so easy to threaten anonymously online, you get used to it, and with a few heads up you continue live.

However, it is a different matter to break into the home and beat the skull of a man in his sixties with a hammer. It is intolerable for society if perpetrators are not held accountable for their actions. Even worse is the message that the act can be survived as little as the threat of rape by law-making officials (or ministers).

Political The oxidation of the idea of ​​tissue and representativeness is reflected in how one hangs in the ranks of the Helsinki Coalition Party. Let’s hear the sounds of flirting in the direction of violence. In their dreams of a city without communists (even a big threat!), They are persuaded to ride on the protesters sitting on the road. In most cases, such complicity benefits the “owners” of the idea more than the pees.

Some years ago, it was longed that violence was an underestimated means of solving problems. No more need. It’s here today.

The author is a professor of political history at the University of Helsinki.