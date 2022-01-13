Columns Poet Paavo Haavikko made a cunning move during Kekkonen’s term: he appeared as a critic, but secretly tried to be the president’s whisperer

Paavo Haavikko did not want Urho Kekkonen in the sauna, but inside the president’s head.

Broadcasting series of documents Cold War Finland sparked a debate about the post-war Finnishization policy by chance at the same time as Russia is trying to erode the sovereignty of Finland and its other neighboring countries with its claims to interests.

In some comments, the television series has been considered one-sided in its criticism. The world situation and the Finnish Movement Space should have been better understood. There are probably those who think that the years of becoming Finnish were a good time.

The fighters who went to the farthest in admiration of the Soviet Union have also ended up in the bench of the accused in Yle’s series. There is plenty to criticize in the fighters, even though most of them were harmless fools.

Less fortunate are the two-faced guys who gain advantages by pretending to be friendships, even if they didn’t believe it. These gamblers were found, for example, in the Coalition Party and the Red Mountain Councils for Eastern Trade.

However, the most cunning thing was to act as a critic of power, but to secretly strive to be Urho Kekkonen’s whisperer. That’s what Paavo Haavikko did.

Martti Anhavan written biography So the victory of the world disappeared draws a fascinating and varied picture of a master poet who understood many things and believed he understood even more. One of the things was power.

Haavikko and his wife Marja-Liisa Vartio got to know Kekkonen already in the 1950s in Sylvi Kekkonen’s literary salon. The relationship remained distant, perhaps because Haavikko recognized in himself both the charm of power and the danger involved. “As close and as far away as possible,” the poet described his relationship with the president.

The attitude was tested in 1971, when Kekkonen quoted Haavikko’s poem in his New Year’s speech and then invited the poet to Tamminiemi for a sauna. Without waiting for an answer, the president sent the car to the author’s front door at the indicated time. The aspen lurked behind the curtains until the car gassed its way. Haavikko said he did not want the gentlemen to have fun. Haavikko wanted to have sex.

Artists often feel drawn to those in power, for even the artist is the monarch of his own kingdom. As early as the 1950s, Haavikko wrote: “… the coronation fair for a tyrant who is great / because of his great pattern / he is a lighthouse, he is the sea itself.”

Over the years, Haavikko’s ideas began to revolve more and more around history and rulers. In 1968, according to Anhava, Haavikko began planning to become Kekkonen’s biographer. Haavikko began to identify with the president, thinking about his thoughts.

Haavikko had learned to see the world through Kekkonen’s eyes as early as 1977 In line with the nation. It was a short distance in 1981 My centuryto “Kekkonen’s Memoirs”, which Haavikko composed from his own head.

At that time the memory-sick prince was already living in his own worlds, so the poet could go further, take off his shoes and settle into a house.

Democracy the grounding came in 1974, when Kekkonen’s presidency was extended by an emergency. That was not enough for everyone either. According to his biography, Haavikko encouraged Kekko to a new emergency law. In 1976, through a journalist, Maarit Tyrkö, she sent a letter to the president proposing to cancel the election.

“Elections are such an important means of choosing alternatives in a democracy that their nature should not be blurred,” Haavikko wrote to the president. “Should these electoral elections be held for fun?”

Elections obscure democracy? Only a poet whose trees depend on the sky can write so. The proseist would not have been able to do that.

The author is the forerunner of the editorial office.