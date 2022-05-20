Columns Peppi Longstocking and Moomin are adventuring in a new fairy tale

Finland and Sweden have to think under the NATO umbrella what is left of the former story.

Last In weeks, a drawing has been circulating on social media, with Moomin Troll and Peppi Longstocking passing through a gloomy forest under a NATO umbrella. In it, they are, Nordic fairy-tale characters, in a new reality for themselves.

It has been exciting to talk to Swedish acquaintances in recent weeks. I have learned from both Pep and the Moomins.

It should come as no surprise that joining NATO has been more difficult for Swedes than for Finns. Sweden has long lived in a reality where the time for wars, at least in Finland, is over.

Sweden’s self-portrait has been matched by the world’s strongest girl: a human rights superpower from which the rest of the world can learn. And lessons should have been taken, especially from the leading NATO country, the United States – a country that has been at war in Vietnam and torturing prisoners in secret bases.

It has sometimes been forgotten that Sweden was protected during the Cold War by a U.S. secret plan to defend the country from a possible Soviet invasion. In NATO, Swedes have to reinvent part of their story.

To the picture comes Moomin Troll, a more melancholy character than Pepp.

From the surface, the Moomin Troll has lived a life similar to Peppi’s, but used to keep an eye on his neighbor. Moomins are realists: with thick legs firmly on the ground they are preparing for the worst. Pessimistic assessments of Russia have unfortunately proved to be correct.

Something special, even moving, has happened in the relationship between Moomin Troll and Pepi this spring.

“ Pep has become insecure. It’s strange.

Peppi survived all the difficulties alone, but now my Swedish acquaintances are a little nervous. They don’t like NATO, but they’re starting to get suspicious. Even if others know something I don’t? Pep has become insecure. It’s strange. It doesn’t suit Pep.

Moomin Troll again – the threat of war seems to activate something in it that has been a bit hidden from Moomin Trick itself for decades. Otherwise, such a big change for NATO would not have happened so quickly and unanimously. The best thing, though, is that you go to NATO with the strongest girl in the world. Peppi will surely be himself again.

NATO under an umbrella, partners have to think about what’s left of the former story. There are new friends in the new adventure, but also new threats and responsibilities. The relatively peaceful tale in which we have lived for 30 years is over anyway.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.