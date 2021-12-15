Columns People are most charming when they do what they love and don’t think what they look like

The so-called appearance work is an ungrateful endeavor, which is difficult to win, writes Annikka Mutanen.

My friend told an amusing story when we were getting out of workout muscles warm. He had mentioned at work that a lot of couples are born in judo. My co-worker had looked amazed and shouted: It can’t be possible, it can’t be beautiful there.

We laughed at a coworker’s surprise. When throwing one another, the hair is really messed up and makeup cannot be applied. Yet people are at their most charming when they do together what they love and don’t think about what they look like.

More specifically in terms of whimsical obsession is tragic. Appearance pressures have always been part of youth and still seem to have intensified. No matter the progress towards a world where people would not waste their lives, money and even their health on the pursuit of an ideal appearance.

The constant monitoring of one’s own appearance is unhealthy. It exposes you to shame and anxiety, says Anu Silfverberg in part of her personal book You have been seen. It is often repeated that women beautify themselves. “I guess it would be kind of sad to say that they do so because they want acceptance and love and feel that it requires a partial or completely different modification of the face and body,” Silfverberg writes.

The so-called appearance work is an ungrateful endeavor that is hard to beat. The attitude of Finns to their appearance has been studied in a study, the results of which are presented in the book Appearance society. It turned out that women are supposed to invest in appearance, but it is not socially acceptable to use beauty, for example, to get a job or even a partner. For men, improving their appearance is embarrassing, but magnificence can be exploited if it exists.

The supreme ideal for both sexes is natural beauty.

“That’s why visible indications that the pursuit of beauty is under pressure make it a disgrace,” Silfverberg says. He concludes that it would make the most sense to abandon the modification of one’s own appearance altogether.

I can recommend the same based on experience. Appearance work has hardly been done since he was young. My makeup has worn out in the bathroom closet when I have preferred to sleep longer in the mornings, want to cycle to work in the rain or get to the gym in the evening without removing the sachets.

I have not regretted this omission. I couldn’t have gotten a better position or alpha male with any beauty products than I have gotten sweaty from sports exercises.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.