Columns Paasikivi, who barked like a “patchwork,” was both a hat and a hat

The statesman, known as the representative of the Old Finnish line of consent, had another side.

Next week it will be one hundred years since the signing of the peace agreement between Finland and Soviet Russia in Tartu. At the end of November, 150 years have passed since the birth of J. K. Paasikivi, Finland’s chief negotiator.

In other circumstances, anniversaries would be celebrated solemnly. If distance (a “digital leap,” humorists say) contains other positives in addition to health benefits, the difficulty of pushing could be mentioned.

Finland there have been two main lines in eastern relations since the Swedish era, almost 300 years ago, hats and hats. Hats have put a tough on Russia, especially if foreign government support has been available. Hats, on the other hand, have sought to take care of things by adapting as long as the core remains.

Opposite directions have produced a tearing controversy: the affirmative against the constitutional, the Kekkos against the Honkali. And the dominance of either direction has led to dire consequences. During the hats, there were lost wars with Russia, starting with the “hat war,” or petty hatred. The time of the hats, in turn, led to moralizing humiliations. From the East never heard that this good, this is enough.

Paasikivi was an Old Finnish man of concession. The reputation of “Patkul” is sealed by the peace of Tartu. The right of Finland barked in peace of shame when no new territory was obtained other than Petsamo, which the emperor had promised in return for a piece of land on the Isthmus. Petsamo nickel was not yet known in Tartu, it was found during Finland.

World War II after Paasikivi led the foreign policy that was considered the only possible one: adaptation to the power and demands of the Soviet Union. So a hat if who, and a big hat.

But there was another side. When the government conceded to sentencing the leaders of the Continuation War to prison for war crimes, Paasikivi drove through the matter, citing the case presented by Machiavelli from early Rome.

The Samnians of his neighbor had besieged the legion. They promised to let go, as long as the legion marched under the yoke, would agree to shame. This was done, and Machiavelli advocated: the homeland must be defended by all means, either with shame or honor, o con ignominia, o con Gloria, Paasikivi quoted – the same as how, as long as defended well. Rome revived, defeated the Samnites and then the whole world.

On the last on a trip abroad before the coronavirus epidemic, I hit a report in the Washington archives by journalist John Scott on a conversation with Paasikivi in ​​April 1944. The government had visited Moscow to hear the terms of the peace, and nothing seemed to be coming. There would be a big attack ahead.

The foreign policy points of the debate have been known for a long time, but there was also an eruption in the intelligence report:

“Paasikivi gave one of the most impressive speeches I remember hearing. Repeating what he had probably said to Molotov – a description of what would result if Russia trampled the ground in Finland, Paasikivi stood up, waved his skinny, stubborn forefinger and said: ‘We shoot from behind every stone and tree and continue firing for fifty years. We are not Czechs. We are not Dutch. We fight the claw tooth behind every rock and over the ice of every lake. I won’t fight for long. I am old, but others continue ‘. “

Quite a hat, and it was not hidden, as Scott was also in the service of Soviet intelligence. To hear the feelings of the Finns, the Russians often understood to appear under the wrong flag.

President Mauno Koivisto summed it up: not hats against hats, but both, even as aspects of the same actors. Let’s be alone during the day, others at night. Of course, it requires skill.

I don’t know how strongly the current president swears in Paasikivi’s name, but he knows the idea.

The author is a professor of political history at the University of Helsinki.