Columns Overweight people are blamed for the costs to society, but young people get a booze of alcohol on reality TV in peace

The somehow storm that emerged from Cosmopolitan’s cover shows that body positivity is still misunderstood, writes Pinja Päivänen in her column.

This is healthy, this is healthy. These words on the cover of the January 2021 issue of the British Cosmopolitan caused a storm. The reason was that next to them was a plus-sized body positivity activist Callie Thorpe.

The combination of image and text upset Finland. Once again, we were frightened by the health effects of being overweight and how body positivity imposes costs on the national economy.

During the Cosmopolitan debate, Ilta-Sanomat published Martina Aitolehden interview, where she says she wants to encourage overweight people to lose weight through a positive world of thought.

“Yes, the fact is that obesity is the cause of many diseases. … I think saying it’s ok to be obese isn’t ok. At that point, the body positivity message has gone into the woods. ”

Similar so many speeches have already been made that advocates of bodily positivity have begun to call such commentary on health hazards a trivial concern.

Many are wondering why criticism that seems reasonable on the surface is called trolling. The point is that the constant highlighting of health risks for obesity feels double-standard.

“ With slim women in their twenties ripping out liquor for three weeks on Temptation Island, hardly anyone is worried about the cost to society of glorifying such a lifestyle.

In recent decades, we have learned to think of obesity as a costly burden on public health and a lack of individual self-discipline. For many other aspects of health behavior, the atmosphere is not the same.

Speech highlighting the health risks of being overweight is often not a genuine concern.

Rather, appealing to health is a disguised way of upholding the prevailing norm that slender bodies are desirable and ideal, while being overweight is self-inflicted, shameful, and every effort must be made to avoid it.

Criticism of body positivity includes the underlying assumption that it would be better for all overweight to lose weight. Health risk highlighters may think they are doing a service, but in reality, speech is useless or rather even harmful.

“ The shame and anger at your own body can be overwhelming. Is it a good foundation for health care?

No one overweight is not due to the fact that the facts about the health effects of being overweight have passed.

Many overweight people have been able to listen to health-threatening yanking and weight loss appeals at their worst since childhood. The shame and anger at your own body can be overwhelming. Is it a good foundation for health care?

In addition, a large number of eating and weight management experts agree that losing weight often leads to further weight gain.

If genuinely concerned about the health of the overweight, it would be worth stopping to listen to what body positivity means to so many.

In a cover story on Cosmopolitan, eleven women of different sizes told just that. Many of those interviewed said that in a slimmer body, they are actually feeling worse because life was dominated by disrupted eating as well as self-loathing.

Body positivity does not deny the health risks associated with obesity, but is, above all, a human rights movement. It strives for equal treatment of all kinds of bodies and body peace.

That is, that everyone should be treated as whole people and not just as a walking cost to the economy.