Columns Our planet, do not trust us as responsible consumers

The legacy of a pandemic can be this: climate hope deserves to be put into structural decision-making.

Responsible the consumer buys an electric car or a hybrid, not a gasoline car whose emissions plunge steam into the planet’s stove.

The responsible consumer buys fish with the sign of sustainable fishing and not a canned species that rumors the spirits of dead dolphins. The responsible consumer acquires the used one, compares the origin, sorts and exchanges the party in Brooklyn for a family cottage in Saimaa.

The environmental crisis is resolved when enough people start behaving like a responsible consumer – isn’t that so. Is not that right?

Coronavirus pandemic During this time, the story of enlightenment and the consumers who make wise choices based on it has been a test for myself.

In February, Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (left) urged Yle adults to avoid restaurants so that children can enjoy. “Just because we have restaurants open doesn’t mean we should go to a restaurant. We can each act responsibly in everything we do, ”Pekonen said.

At the same time, during the evening walks, I looked at the restaurants on Vaasankatu, which were quite full of adults enjoying beer and sushi.

In March, the disease situation worsened. Restrictions on movement threatened Helsinki and Turku.

The news was known to have spread about the government’s proposal the next day HS said Reservations for the barber service increased by 75 per cent in Helsinki and Turku per week. People wanted to do business in the “warehouse”.

Everyone has temptations. In Norway, Prime Minister Erna Solberg got fined, as organized a birthday party for 13 guests. The interest rate limit set by Solberg’s own board was ten.

Hardly none of us goes to the maximum allowed in every case, but many of us have a passion for doing so. I know otherwise responsible people who pumped in the hall until the lights went out, sat at the bar to the last comma, or rushed to the garden stuff in a crowded warehouse when a lockout threatened.

The coronavirus has shown that if a service is available in society, there are always people who use it up to the maximum allowed. The user is not “someone else irresponsible”, but often just an ordinary person. If the service is to be restricted, it must be done in accordance with the rules and the losses must be compensated to the victims. Relying on responsibility works for some, but not for many.

In the end, our behavior with regard to climate may not be very different from that of a pandemic. An acquaintance who takes the crisis seriously travels by plane because it can be done. Meat consumption has not collapsed, although it has been talked about for a long time.

Are our combined weaknesses too much here too?

Fortunately the coronavirus also shows how global crises can be resolved.

The road begins with the solutions provided by science. It continues as determined actions and demarcations by states that have begun to taste surprising to those in the pandemic. In Finland, the Coalition Party has been one of the loudest demanders of the mask coercion, although the party usually emphasizes the individual’s own choice.

Trammels are not enough. The most important are decisions that provide incentives for companies to create something new. That’s when companies do where they’re good at: turning researched data into practical applications that fold curves.

Coronavirus vaccines are the best example of this. States have supported the pharmaceutical industry with billions, effectively. What would be climate change if, for example, the United States had sought solutions for transport, heating or air conditioning with the same force? This will be tested at the UN’s major climate summit in Glasgow in November. It is a wonder if the experience of a pandemic does not affect the decision-makers who speak there.

The legacy of a pandemic may be this: climate hope is worth putting into structural decision-making, because as consumers, after the pandemic is over, we are pushing our planet to the upper limit.

The author is the forerunner of HS’s economic and political editorial.