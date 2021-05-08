Columns Our hairy friends are killing us more and more effectively

The more cramped the animals we keep, the more likely the next pandemic will start.

How will we survive a coronavirus pandemic? The key can be found in the attitude towards animals.

Professor Jared Diamond simplifies Cannons, diseases and steel -in the classic origins of the diseases as follows: we got measles, smallpox, and tuberculosis from cattle, flu from pigs and ducks, whooping cough from pigs and dogs, and so on. This he called “the deadly gift of cattle”.

The New York Times listed more recently, zoonoses, or infectious diseases transmitted to humans, are on the rise: HIV has spread from chimpanzees, Ebola bats.

About animals humanity eventually became accustomed to the old coronaviruses obtained, and the diseases they caused were mild for a long time. But in a couple of decades, the situation changed.

The Sars coronavirus transmitted from bats, perhaps through civet animals, in the early 2000s and killed a tenth of those infected. The even more deadly mers coronavirus set in motion around 2012, apparently through camels.

These chains of infection were suppressed. But by the end of 2019, a new kind of coronavirus was transmitted to mankind, infecting it even more insidiously, even from asymptomatic carriers.

The results we know: pandemics, closures and more than 3.2 million deaths.

Paragraph maybe easier, but when will the next pandemic hit? In March Emerging Disease, Wildlife Trade and Consumption In the webinar, experts noted that the prevention of new pandemic threats has not been adequately addressed.

Coronaviruses are still mutating, but vaccines may be a crucial help. Unfortunately, there are other microbes that can move more destructively from animals to humans.

What to do? Wildlife markets should be banned. Protection zones have been proposed around rainforests. Territories of many bat species should be avoided.

Non-fiction writer Risto Isomäki As for the corona pandemic The book (Into) also points out that the chances of viral mutations and zoonoses increase the more chickens, pigs, cattle and fur animals are reared and slaughtered in cramped conditions.

Law of karma? Unfortunately, animals are not treated in intensive production as seen again in Yle My all-haired friends in the TV series. And the worse animals are treated, the more surely our all-haired and feathered friends will inadvertently be intermediaries between viral mutations and new pandemics.

Little Finland is not one of the biggest sinners here, but the threat of a pandemic is always global. We are not safe here either, unless everyone is safe.

Culturally the metaphor emerges is the Faust myth, in which, in the hope of gaining an injustice (in this case, cheap meat products), the one who concludes a contract with the devil is ultimately the devil’s own.

Or are we still living Goethe’s original Faust II in the spirit of the sequel? Goethe changed the rules: the belief in progress saves, even if we make a deal with the devil himself along the way. “Twilight Passion” doesn’t stop hard-working Faust from finally getting to light.

“Whoever seeks, strives forever, it lets us have power,” the angels explain. Or explain.

Last week HS saidthat researchers want to develop a “virus-resistant pig”. Genes could perhaps prevent other pathogens from spreading from animals to humans. Animals would also be genetically modified for human needs.

So do we believe that the intensive production of animals can be continued in the current way and that science will save us from our sins?

Or is it time to take greater responsibility for the welfare of other animal species and for the implementation of species-specific behavior?

The author is the cultural editor of HS.