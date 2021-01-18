Columns One true winter does not justify revising climate forecasts

Although there is now more snow in southern Finland than in male memory, it seems unfortunate that as the climate warms, the postcard winter will gradually become endangered.

Let’s live pretty special winters. For a couple of years, there has been almost no need to do snow work at all.

Last week’s storm changed everything. There was a rush on Kola’s stem until he got bored.

The unofficial backyard snow gauge now looks well over half a meter. Male memory is not enough to tell when the last snow came so much.

Statistics from the Finnish Meteorological Institute also tell about the special winter. The metropolitan area has had the same amount of snow for the last ten years.

The acquisition was followed by bangs.

Record the winter weather has triggered a suspicious buzz on social media. For some people, the phenomenon proves that climate change has been reversed, or at least that the climate models that describe it are badly wrong.

One true winter does not justify revising climate forecasts. Speaking of weather, it’s worth remembering that local weather is a completely different matter than climate.

At these latitudes, large variations in winters are perfectly normal. Sometimes there is a frost, sometimes a frost. Sometimes the snow is a cent, sometimes a hundred.

Last week’s snowstorm received an additional kick from the molten Gulf of Finland, which served as a source of moisture for snowfall. The brisk snowfall by the meltwater is a familiar phenomenon wherever cold air can slip over the warmer water masses of its surroundings.

One thing seems regrettably certain. As the climate warms, the postcard winter will gradually become endangered in southern Finland. In the southwest every third winter may not come.

Winters are projected to warm by about three degrees by the middle of the century. They shorten, warm up and become rainier.

Fortunately, winters are not brothers, nor will they be in the future. Although the snow cover is dwindling, occasional snowy winters are also seen in the south from time to time.

If wants a feel for the winter of 2050, you should take a visual trip to Norrköping. The metropolitan area is moving to the level of central Sweden in terms of climate.

How strongly winters actually shorten and soften depends a lot on international climate policy. If CO2 emissions are brought under control, the change will be smaller.

The author is the supervisor of the science editorial.