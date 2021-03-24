Columns One thing is wrong with the diet of almost every Finn – but why doesn’t anyone care about the amount of salt?

Trends in the nutrition debate are alternately branded as “bad” by fat or carbohydrates, but one undeniable cause of health problems is always overlooked.

In my eating has been one of the other greater evils. Many wouldn’t even think of it as evil, and I didn’t think about it until some time ago.

I’m not talking now about starving bread, constantly rolling out, or skipping breakfast.

For a long time, I used to vault a little more salt into my food. It felt like the meals didn’t taste any different. I thought I didn’t have to worry about the amount of salt – I’m not middle-aged and heart-sick.

Pinja Päivänen.­

I was lulled into a false sense of security. The disadvantages of salt, especially high blood pressure, should, of course, be taken seriously regardless of age. Still, it is true that the consequences of high blood pressure, such as cardiovascular disease, cerebral infarction, and memory disease, often only materialize in the twists and turns of middle age.

But did you know that salt reduction might relieve asthma symptoms and as blood pressure falls, erectile dysfunction can also ease?

About Finns 99.8 per cent of men and 96 per cent of women gets too much salt, but despite this, salt reduction has not become a trend.

So the question arises: why, until the hysteria, do we alternately avoid fat, charcoal, and sugar, but we are so indifferent to salt?

Why are we ignoring something that is in the diet of almost everyone in retreat and for which there is indisputable evidence of harm?

One easy one the explanation is that excessive use of salt causes almost no significant symptoms other than swelling of the eye sacs. The threat of health problems caused by high blood pressure is not now, but decades from now.

Second, salt easily feels insignificant with regard to diet. Gram there or here – what does it matter?

The taste buds easily, especially when the foods most favored by Finns are quite salty. Namely, breads and spreads placed on top of bread, hams, and cheeses accumulate a large pot of the salt we eat.

In addition, a lot of salt is also accumulated from other meat products, snacks, broth cubes and condiments.

The use of certain salts is even trendy. Himalayan rose salt, for example, has been touted as a health product that contains more minerals than regular table salt.

Ironically, annealed minerals are involved impurities such as aluminum, silver, mercury, lead and cadmium. Fortunately, their concentrations are so low that they do not cause any real harm to health.

“ The biggest bouts of nutrition “bad guys” are related to weight loss trends.

I am, however, pretty sure that the main reason why salt avoidance has never become a boom is that salt is not thought to be fattening. The biggest bouts of nutrition “bad guys” are related to weight loss trends and usually fairly energy-intensive foods.

The food industry, of course, is monitoring and at the same time reinforcing these trends. In the wake of the protein boom, there are a breathtaking variety of curds, puddings, milkshakes and bars. In addition, store shelves are full of products with the phrase “no added sugar” and oats in as many different forms as possible.

Instead, low-salt breads, for example, can often be searched for.

The operating logic of the diet business and the food industry should probably be very difficult to change. But there is one salt-related fact that could create the big trend following salt avoidance.

Namely, salt increases the feeling of hunger.