Columns Now it’s time to nurture a relationship with the British, and it’s not enough to watch Netflix and read The Guardian

Brexit breaks many old ties to Britain. Therefore, new ones need to be built in its place.

It was then in it. Brexit’s transition period ends the night before Friday. Britain leave EU internal market. Many of Finland’s ties with the island kingdom are also severed.

But when it doesn’t have to be in it.

If I had been a minister in the Finnish Government, I would have spent the whole autumn plotting how my own administration would build new bridges to Brexit Britain.

I would have slapped my alley and sent messages to my British colleague: “Welcome to us for a sauna as soon as the pandemic is over. There is so much to talk about and do. Will a reservation be made for June? ”

Perhaps this is exactly what happens behind the scenes. And good so. It is now in the interests of Finns to foster close relations with Britain at all levels.

Brexit breaks many ties that are used to be taken for granted.

Already in February, Britain’s participation in EU decision-making ended. Finnish decision-makers no longer meet their British colleagues naturally in connection with meetings. More effort needs to be put into cooperation.

Britain leave also the EU’s Erasmus program. At the same time, the easy way for Finns to exchange students in Britain is interrupted. It was already known that EU citizens study in the country tilts essentially.

Some entrepreneurs may leave the UK market to their liking. New bureaucracy is a problem especially for small businesses. And while free trade in goods continues, the new trade agreement does not cover services.

In January ends also the right of Finns to move freely to Britain. Many human bonds are not born.

When The EU negotiated with Britain first on resignation and then on trade, the Commission was in charge. Member countries remained in the background. Now that the agreements are piled up, each EU country can rush to nurture its own bilateral relationship with Britain.

Finland should not procrastinate either. One of the many reasons is defensive. Security and military co-operation in the Nordic region will continue to need British input.

Finns closely follow British culture and politics. English lowers the threshold. The danger is the illusion that relationships take care of themselves.

However, relationships cannot be cherished remotely and unilaterally by Netflix The Crown and including The Guardian online magazine. Active efforts are now needed.

Brexit may not be considered in the EU, but there is already a queue for Brexit as a British friend.

The author is an HS correspondent in London.