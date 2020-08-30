Columns Now is the time to update your understanding of the role of Posti

Who would have believed that a congested state postal service – with its letter carriers and sorters – could end up playing a decisive role in the twists and turns of world politics in 2020.

This may be the situation in the November presidential election in the United States. During the corona, the votes cast by mail play a major role in who becomes the next leader of the superpower. In particular, President Donald Trump has actively fueled distrust in the country’s traditional postal service’s ability to perform its mission reliably.

Trumpin has even been seen driving down the post office to further its own electoral success. Vibrant voting is believed to benefit Democrats. The blunder of the postal flow, on the other hand, would lead to an increase in the number of votes cast, which would play in the Republicans ’favor.

A situation has already been created that can be triggered by an equal presidential race. The fear is that Trump will use every means in that situation to deny himself an unpleasant election result. This, in turn, could have dramatic consequences for the credibility of American democracy as a whole.

The post office has been estimated to need up to tens of billions of dollars in additional funding to secure the election.

The United States the post office is a gigantic state institution whose problems have accumulated even before Trump’s time. The post office employs more than half a million Americans and has suffered billions in losses over the years. It has not been able to cut costs or adjust its level of service at the pace required by the steady decline in letter mail. The coronavirus pandemic that began in the spring has further reduced revenues dramatically.

There are plenty of examples in the world of how the postal service has frozen itself as a victim of inevitable digitalisation, a hanging stone subsidized by taxpayers. At the same time, dissatisfaction with the level of service has increased.

History the magazines are also barking in Finland. Last week, the forestry company UPM announced its efficiency measures. The last mill to produce plain newsprint will close in Kaipola, Jämsä. The main reason for the downturn is the decrease in demand for printing paper. More and more news is being read on the screen of a smartphone, letters are also instant messages, and the printing needs of offices are also decreasing.

A solution to this same change in the world was also sought by a working group of state secretaries appointed by the Government, which on Wednesday submitted its proposal on the role of the Post as a provider of public services.

According to the working group, the post office should move from the beginning of 2022 to three-day distribution.

In fact, each has been able to perceive the downturn in letter mail that has accelerated the pandemic even further. During the past summer, the days of letter delivery were already temporarily reduced. Quite a few know that this has caused insurmountable problems for anyone.

Newspapers distribution would be secured by support for sparsely populated areas. This would ensure the polyphonic communication to which the government is committed in its program.

For many provincial newspapers, for example, distribution support would be very important. The concern, however, is whether the pot presented is enough to secure the distribution of the leaves even five days a week. The distribution price tag can also increase too much in agglomerations if the paper mail to be distributed cannot be thought of as a whole.

In any case, the recent proposal is a welcome opening. It seems that the pandemic that surprised us is accelerating the digital leap of society in a way that is also leading to the search for even smarter solutions for basic services.

The post office has little absolute value if it were forgotten as an extension of a bygone era, an inefficient sink of money.

Fortunately, Finland has a good ability to perform its tasks profitably in the digital age. This requires clarifying its role, defining a sustainable level of service and a more open-minded division of labor between different actors.

In the distribution of packages, Posti competes with other logistics companies. The preliminary work now provides a starting point for promoting a functioning market also in the distribution of letter and newspaper mail. Competition can produce more inventive business models even at a time when there is even less mail to be distributed.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.