Columns Now is the best time for brexit

The eleven-month transition period for Britain’s EU divorce will end soon, and only then will the brexit bill actually become payable.

Britain resigned from the European Union in early February. Since then, it has still been pretended that the EU and Britain are still together.

While a large proportion of Britons think that the new post-Brexit era has already begun, it is not. An eleven-month transition phase is underway.

However, the transition phase will end soon. The EU hopes that a new partnership agreement will be reached with Britain before then.

Today, Thursday, would basically be the deadline set by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, for Britain and the EU to have agreed on a post-Brexit period, and free trade in particular.

It, that little is being said about the negotiations is good. The game hasn’t been blown across, and now the crucial moments should be at hand.

Admittedly, the severe pandemic situation in Britain is now completely taking the attention of the Johnson government. Understand that. Johnson himself was hospitalized for a coronavirus infection.

Brexit is not the number one topic because it doesn’t feel right in everyday life yet. But when the transition period at the turn of the year ends, the changes are big, whether there is a contract or not.

The change is also huge for the EU. The Union lost Europe’s second largest economy and one-eighth of its population. Europe’s second major military power, the nuclear-weapon state and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is no longer an EU country.

However, negotiations on a new relationship have been difficult. The sincerity of the other has not been trusted. Another problem is the unpredictable Johnson, who is even more unpredictable because of his own problems.

Johnson is a master of eye-turning tricks, but his popularity has plummeted due to the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak is really popular, and Johnson can get a challenger to lead the Conservative Party. The Labor Party is also tight, and its leader, Keir Starmer, should have been British in the EU.

Some turnaround is expected before the final climax. The previous conflict concerned Britain’s new Internal Market Act, which threatens to violate the Divorce Treaty and international law. The controversy over the law is still pending. In the meantime, you can twist on other things.

In principle the negotiations always rub the same thing, the mythical sovereignty of Britain. Fishing quotas are a symbol of sovereignty.

Although fishing accounts for only 0.1% of Britain’s GDP, it is a matter of principle.

On the other side of the canal is France, whose fishermen are also politically passionate. The elections in France are coming, and President Emmanuel Macron would not be amused to lose them because of the cod. The EU’s mandate to its chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, is also tight, although it is already clear that the EU must also move. The move requires a common position between France and Germany.

What remains unresolved is how the European and British companies will have a level playing field in the future. It is, in principle, impossible for the British to agree to review by the European Court of Justice – somehow some other dispute settlement procedure should be found. The EU is also interested in what kind of state aid Britain is planning to provide oxygen to its companies, which are being penalized by the coronavirus and brexit. However, the relationship with state aid also divides Germany and France.

Multi believes that no agreement will be reached. There are many things against the agreement. But Johnson only counts political points. The deal could look like a victory in the midst of a pandemic.

Scotland is now creating pressure. If there is no agreement, the demands for a new independence referendum will gain momentum. Northern Ireland must also be considered.

For many companies, an uncontracted difference would be a tough place. In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, companies are not prepared for what lies ahead at the turn of the year. As such, for the British economy, the difference from the EU is a disaster, came to an agreement or not. No agreement is comparable to keeping the British in the EU internal market.

Right now we are living in the best time of brexit. The British got their resignation, but not yet the consequences.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.