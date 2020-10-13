Columns Now I understand that the ruler should not take all the criticism he receives personally

The scars and shackles left by previous paths limit the possibilities of one’s own choices. That is what happened to me as a young chairman.

My own my political years are so far in the past that related experiences are rarely a compass in this time.

However, from time to time, memories come to mind that resonate in contemporary reality as well. The most recent of these is a headline in a women’s magazine years ago.

It’s about was a journalist for my ministerial interview with Erja-Outi Heino’s Anna magazine. I recognized the story as myself at the time, but I was startled by the title of the story “Pretty fresh as an institution”. It didn’t seem to mean me at all.

I was a party leader and a minister at the time, but I did not consider myself a representative of the institution but only a person in politics. After a moment of confusion, I realized that the title was right and my own idea was wrong: I also represented an institution in my work from the point of view of our political system, not myself.

Of course, I brought myself inside my social role. Others still interpreted me through my role and the fashion that followed. They also had every right to do so. I was able to modify my role, but I was still stuck in the social events that clung to its sides and the rules of appropriateness, predictability, and acceptability formed through them. The message also arrived only within the limits set by them.

However, that Anna magazine headline was an easy tick. Much more difficult was the later writing of Yrjö Raut, the then editor-in-chief of Kansan Uutiset, about the complete history of my political thinking and aspirations. Yet it also sprang from much of the same soil.

As a young party leader, I imagined myself free from the trampled paths and ties that my predecessors had rumbled among. It wasn’t until much later that I realized that was really not the case.

Of course, my own key experiences were completely different from those influenced by me 15 to 20 years older. The scars and shackles left on them by previous paths still almost irreversibly limited the possibilities of my own choices. That is why I never succeeded in reforming the Left Alliance. It only succeeded from the followers of my followers.

What does this memory of my memories matter in this time? Perhaps at least the fact that not all criticism of those in power is wise to be interpreted solely as criticism of a person. The section may also involve challenging the institution and criticizing the power and the manner and purpose of its use. They also have a place in parliamentary democracy.

Path dependence is and will remain in politics, as is the fact that completely clean tables never exist. We are not exempted from this grip even by the fact that our party leaders and key ministers are, for the most part, very young right now.

Political tables, table settings and agendas are in constant motion. They are constantly being joined by new actors, ideas and directions of identification. Not all of them have enough media attention. Changes that are unfolding at the side tables can therefore stay out of the limelight for a long time.

Ison I notice a change in the preparation of EU affairs and the sources of thought and identification associated with it. The preparatory power of national officials was still quite sovereign at the turn of the millennium. Now the parties’ relations with their own European reference groups are also close and lively. The ideas that have emerged from them are increasingly guiding thinking and identities in us and elsewhere.

I do not believe that the European parties will become the basis for the self-understanding of our leading politicians even with the Sanna Marin (sd) government or even its successor. They can still come true during the succession of his followers. That is why I hope that the European parent parties of our own parties and the groups they form in the European Parliament will be the subject of serious institutional review, social science research and more regular news monitoring and analysis here in Finland as well. Only then will a critical examination of the exercise of power and the transparent accountability of the various institutions be fully realized in the politics of our own country as well.

The author is the CEO of the Finnish Employment Insurance Association.