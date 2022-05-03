Columns Now Finland has to decide what to do in NATO

Finland, a member of the military alliance, will be able to decide on European security. It provides opportunities for the Nordic front.

Next Finns get used to what it is like to say that Finland is a member of NATO in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Here’s how it works: Finland is a member of NATO.

It’s pretty easy, but just the beginning. Then we have to agree on the policy that Finland will pursue in NATO. It includes, for example, other Member States, such as Turkey, and nuclear weapons. Above all, we need to agree on European security in relation to Russia. The Finns are already pretty good at it.

Quite it is likely that Parliament and the government will decide in the coming weeks, supported by a large majority of citizens, that the time has come to apply for membership of the military alliance. The NATO countries have yet to unanimously approve the new members, which would be Finland and Sweden.

From then on, Finland is for everyone and everyone is in NATO for Finland. Russia must take that into account.

It has been more than 30 years since the neighboring Soviet Union collapsed and there was a serious debate about NATO membership in Finland. Membership became a question that divided the people. As we entered the 21st century, preventing NATO membership was one of Tarja Halonen’s main goals during her presidency. I have to admit that he did well.

The cautious pro-NATO support for the HS editorials did not add up to the fact that time and again those who wanted to join the military alliance were in the minority in opinion polls.

“ Hardly anyone needs a new dish controversy.

Opinions may have been quietly changing when I tried again last November (16.11.2021) formulate in this column why Finland and Sweden would have the clearest place in NATO. I wrote that it would simply be most natural to be involved with the rest of Europe and the United States and Canada in deciding on the security of the continent, among other things.

There was some commendable feedback, and condemnation as well. Perhaps the change in the climate of opinion was already underway as Russian leader Vladimir Putin spoke more and more aggressively about Ukraine, but there was no more specific evidence of that.

It was perhaps cause some sort of damage when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24th. A clear majority of Finns immediately became supporters of NATO membership in opinion polls. The President of the Republic, Sauli Niinistök, also considered the referendum unnecessary in this situation, and it really was.

However, the joy of harm is the wrong medicine. Each of us sometimes has time to be wrong about something.

After the summer, it must be possible to decide what kind of political line Finland will pursue as an important NATO country. Finland involuntarily gains that status because we have a long border with Russia and a relatively large army.

In addition, it must be decided who speaks when Finland speaks. Hardly anyone wants a new dish dispute between the president and the government. The previous dispute was resolved in 2009, when Halonen succumbed to the prime minister and not the president having the last word in the EU. This time, the president’s voice seems to be quite strong when deciding on Finland’s position in NATO.

In NATO decisions are unanimous. Any of the current 30 member states can block the decision on new members, for example. But standing up alone against the United States would be quite bold.

Thus, NATO has developed into a political organization with a military backbone. The main thing is that Russia remembers it. Otherwise, Finland has a free choice when it comes to who to be with NATO.

The answer is clear: with the other Nordic countries, and the Baltic countries as well. The Nordic countries are all NATO countries, when the appointments of Finland and Sweden will hopefully be handled. They may have a lot in common in crises, which will unfortunately increase.

The author is a freelance journalist specializing in security policy.