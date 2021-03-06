Columns Now 100-year-old Eddie Jaku survived the Auschwitz concentration camp and summed up his experience in two pieces of advice

Since World War II, Jaku has lived a happy life for 75 years. He is considered a lecturer who shares comfort to his listeners.

Second degree a joint search is underway, and the students are praising themselves uninhibitedly. However, few advertising agencies are able to justify the importance of going to school like Eddie Jaku, who survived the Holocaust.

Education has saved his life many times.

Nowadays Jaku, who lives in Australia, tells his story Happiest man on earth (Lobby, 2021). In Germany, the son of a grown-up boy was interrupted by Judaism at the age of thirteen in 1933. However, the father did not give up. He obtained forged papers for the boy, and he entered the mechanical engineering school in the name of the missing German boy.

For the next five years, the boy studied in a foreign city, a nine-hour train ride from his family. He suffered from loneliness, and life was in hiding; in the shower he had to be careful so that the other boys would not notice that he had been circumcised.

However, Dad encouraged me to continue. Dad knew that as long as a person’s professionalism mattered, this might survive even if the world disintegrated.

In 1938, Jaku graduated as the first in his class. He packed his belongings and returned home. It was surprisingly empty. In the morning, German soldiers kicked in the door. The crystal night had begun.

Different after the twists and turns, the whole family ended up in the Auschwitz concentration camp. Father and mother were taken to the gas chamber, children were put to work.

It turned out that Dad had been right. At the camp, people were killed by gas, starved to death, and tortured to death, but Jaku survived. A skilled fine mechanic was too valuable to the Nazis to destroy, and not even the most sadistic guards dared to take his life.

The camps changed, and Jaku repaired the machines, made surgical equipment, and even weapons. For him, working for the Nazis haunted him, but Jaku remained sane with the help of his fellow prisoner Kurt, with whom he also shared his food. Over time, the daily conversations of friends became the only thing that kept Jaku sane.

Now Jaku is a hundred-year-old grandfather, author and well-known lecturer. Since World War II, he has lived 75 years of a happy life.

For young people, he has two pieces of advice on how to cope.

Get an education. And a good friend.

The author is the cultural editor of HS.