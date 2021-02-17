Columns No one raised me for what a coronavirus pandemic required

This autumn I have two ikänumeroa older than the beginning of a pandemic. I’m trying to be wondering what I have in the meantime lost.

About the situation is also a picture.

My friends, dressed in winter equipment, will discuss in the university’s editorial office how the teaching will be organized in the future. The coronavirus pandemic has spread to Finland. The university closes its doors.

March 13, 2020 was the last one I spent in my class. Completion is scheduled for this spring, and there is no longer any thing for familiar corridors.

Coronavirus snapped for a year and a half of my study time. I’ve tried to take this issue briskly – you do not, this is not at all as serious as could be. Pity and disbelief still creep into my mind when they are not actively trying to hurry away.

How did this happen?

I last met my fellow students about a year ago. My eye-catching bright overalls now hang apathetic in the hanger, abandoned in place. Some of the characters are hanging. Sewing was interrupted when there was no need.

In the process ordinary everyday life has turned into a minefield where you can only protect yourself from wolves with authority guidance, creative problem-solving skills, and a good social playing eye.

When someone coughs at the checkout queue, you have to dig as smoothly as possible further away. Congestion should be avoided and hands washed. The recommendations are clear, but as responsibility shifts from the authorities to the individual and the role of conscience is emphasized, the process becomes much more difficult.

Is one sneeze enough for the agreed expenditure to be canceled? Is it irresponsible to go to the grocery store if it freezes?

To such to the situation no one has raised me. There are not always ready-to-use instructions on how to act to protect the life and health of others.

So I resorted to my brain young people who have barely reached full operational readiness. When a high school friend of mine popped up in Helsinki in the fall, I first investigated the infection situation in his hometown and then the long-distance train occupancy rate. Based on that, I created a modeling of it because next time I can meet my loved ones at risk.

In my mind, I compared coronavirus Crash Bandicoot to the final attempts of the video game, where a small bag of badges will face a deadly final opponent. An aggressive enemy must be destroyed, but at the beginning of the field it is not quite certain how to get rid of it.

I still have hope. When my favorite pianist sits in the concert hall of Finlandia Hall in September, I will be there. Perhaps then he will be listened to by a person who has already revived.

I still have hope. When my favorite pianist sits in the concert hall of Finlandia Hall in September, I will be there. Perhaps then he will be listened to by a person who has already revived.

The author is a foreign editor of HS.