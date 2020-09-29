Columns Netflix’s film about twerking 11-year-old girls infuriates people who aren’t even going to watch the movie

The film The Cuties, shown by Netflix, has been the subject of a Finnish nightmare in late summer and early fall, although most people don’t even know what they’re talking about.

Sometimes in a TV conversation you come across the classic phrase “Without looking at shit”.

This fall, it is no longer enough, as hundreds of thousands of people think the film presented by Netflix Cuties (In English Cuties, in the original language Mignonnes) is nevertheless so appalling that it should be banned.

Award-winning film director at the Sundance Film Festival Maïmouna Doucourén the work tells the story of Amy, an 11-year-old girl from France and Senegal (Fathia Youssouf) growth story under the pressure of religion and sexual influences. The film deals nicely with how difficult a stage in life the brochure age is. Amy is excited to twerk with an impressive gang of girls at school, which they learn from the online videos they see.

Is not wonder that strong emotions have surfaced in the debate over the film because the subject is sensitive: the sexualization of children. Everyone who has seen the film understands that it criticizes this phenomenon. Still, the film has been accused – despite – of being pedophile-friendly. It feels incomprehensible.

In part, Netflix can blame the storm itself. The first commercials gave a sharpened picture of the content of the film.

Conservatives in the United States, whose goal is to incite moral panic, were the first to be enraged. They’re not interested in the film but in being able to show how we live in a crumpled world. Watch now: Netflix releases a movie about twerking 11-year-old girls! As if it were reality TV entertainment. Many comments don’t even mention that the film is a French art film.

Last I’ve come across the same in Finland. Out-of-context snippets of disturbing, sexual dance scenes with Amy and her friends have been shared on social media. The horrific comments ask if the video is not causing discomfort.

Of course the cause. That is exactly the purpose of the film. It’s hard to figure it out if you don’t bother to look at the whole work.

If you looked, there would be a lot to discuss in the film. It is not perfect without reservation. The message of the movie is clear, and it has some great scenes, but it left me a little disappointed. Some of the stories were left incomplete. As I watched the film, I also wondered if the critique and discomfort of child sexualization would have been conceived with even fewer close-ups in two dance scenes.

It is a pity that such a discussion of the details now falls under insignificant some contempt.