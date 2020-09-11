The size of the presidency doesn’t assure a spot of honor in historical past.

Katri Kulmunin the time period as chairman of the middle was brief, however was he the shortest chairman of historical past in historical past?

My eyebrows have been elected to the place on September 7 final yr, and Annika Saarikko ousted her on September 5 this yr. So my eyebrows had time to work within the process for 2 days lower than a yr.

He’s under no circumstances the one middle supervisor to go away rapidly.

The earlier one was Anneli Jäätteenmäki.

Waste hill took over the presidency on 15 June 2002, received the spring 2003 parliamentary elections, grew to become prime minister however needed to resign virtually instantly. His presidency ended within the fall of the identical yr, on October fifth.

Jäätteenmäki served as get together chief for one yr, three months and 20 days.

It’s a brief time to guide the get together, however it’s wonderful that Jäätteenmäki nonetheless wins Santeri Alkio, which is a good historic sage of the Peasant Union Middle. The embryo served as chairman of the get together from April 1918 to June of the next yr, for a complete of 1 yr, two months, and 23 days.

Furthermore, the size of the presidency doesn’t assure a spot of honor in historical past and even within the historical past of the get together. The longest-running chairman within the historical past of the Agrarian Union Middle is an actual shock title, P. J. Heikkinen. This by no means heard served as chairman for 21 years from 1919 onwards.

Katri Kulmunikin can even win one former chairman, Filip Saalast, throughout the time period. This led to the Agrarian Union from April 1917 to the fifth day of April of the next yr — seven days in lower than a yr. The pure purpose for the tip of the prey season was that he died.

However Saalasti nonetheless left his mark on the get together. He had a son who married the daughter of the longer term President Kyösti Kallio, Kerttu, and this Kerttu Saalast grew to become a long-term Member of Parliament and Minister of Schooling of the Peasants’ Union.

At the moment, Kerttu Saalasti is an empowering image for younger girls. In 2009, the Kerttu community of robust and vibrant girls was established, chaired by Annika Saarikko, amongst others. Katri Kulmuni, alternatively, has usually confessed that Kerttu Saalasti is her function mannequin in politics.

On the final Kertu day on March 17, the Kerttu community welcomed on its Fb web page:

Glad Kertu day! Bear in mind to help and encourage one another!

The creator is the editor of the HS Month-to-month Complement.