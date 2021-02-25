Columns More women decision-makers are needed in sport and exercise

Although the criteria are recorded in the strategies, there is a long way to go for full equality. In running terms, it is a marathon.

Tokyo Yoshiro Morin, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Summer Olympics, recently differential his role showed how old-fashioned attitudes are reflected in sports decision-making.

According to the former Prime Minister of Japan, the more women there are, the longer the speeches in the meetings will be. Even if the speech had been humor, the Olympic boss should have been able to choose his words more carefully.

Public outrage and the intervention of an international group of female influencers led 83-year-old Mori to resign. A woman was chosen to replace her.

Gender equality debate has become increasingly important in sports and exercise. For example, the European Commission’s equality strategy mentions sport as one of its priorities. Finland is represented in the working group by Terhi Heinilä of the Confederation of Women’s Organizations. According to him, sports organizations must have the courage to make ongoing acts of equality.

Ten years ago, equality was even difficult to discuss. When we talked about hockey or football, we only talked about men’s hockey and football.

In Europe, 40% of those in decision-making positions in sport and exercise are women. In international sports organizations, one in three decision-makers is a woman. Large equality figures cannot be reached in Finland either. There are still few women in the trust management of sports organizations. The figures have not changed much in 20 years.

In the public sports sector, the number of women as paid managers in Finland has increased in recent decades. In municipalities and the state, about half of the top officials in sports today are women, compared to 13 per cent among municipal sports executives in the late 1990s, for example.

Worst the situation is in sports federations, where 86 per cent of the chairmen of the boards are men and 69 per cent of the executive directors. Only 14% of the chairmen of Olympic sports federations are women, and less than a third of the members of governments and federations.

Nearly a third of the sports federations have not hired any top-level female coach, and the woman has never once been the chairman or secretary general of a sports umbrella organization.

The issue has been raised at a high level. Last week, President Tarja Halonen commented on the equality debate when she emphasized the role of sports management. “I challenge the leadership of sports organizations to commit to equality policy and take concrete equality actions to increase women’s leadership in sport,” Halonen said.

Beautiful words tend to remain jewel phrases unless something concrete is done in front of them. Of the big sports federations, the Finnish Football Association and the Hockey Association are in a hurry.

The Secretary General of the Football Association, Marco Casagrande, launched a campaign to increase the participation of women and girls at all levels. A development manager is recruited for the girls’ football.

Harri Nummela, President of the Hockey Federation, promised that the International Hockey Federation would add chips to women’s hockey – whatever that means.

However, the most significant concrete move towards equality is in the sport itself, as the entry of the women’s national football team into next summer’s European Championship finals showed.

Nearly the un plowed tab in sports is the pay gap between men and women. Where a male athlete earns a euro, a female athlete’s euro is three cents. The pay gap is explained by the low visibility of women’s sport in the world and the low income of sponsors.

Finally, good news for next summer’s Olympics, if they are held: 49 percent of the participants are women. Approaching, approaching.

The author is a deputy in HS’s editorial.