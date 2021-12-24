Columns Merry Christmas and a dry New Year

Omikron moved the finish line just as the journey was due to end – and it’s not the last Greek alphabet.

Here too Christmas then became strange. Just as we had had a year to get used to the idea that the epidemic would end when enough people have two vaccinations, the omicron transformation almost dragged us back to the starting box.

A moment ago we celebrated little Christmas as elves and sang my throat straight Hoosiannaa, but now people ‘s gatherings in restaurants and hobbies are being restricted again. The New Year’s party was also canceled.

Situation looks pretty much the same as it did in the early days of the epidemic, but it’s not that bad. Vaccines have a much lower risk of developing the disease than they did two years ago, as vaccines provide protection against a serious form of the disease. The most seriously at risk are the unvaccinated and the oldest and sickest of those vaccinated.

However, even a lower risk produces difficult problems when the infection rates become large enough. Unfortunately, omicron is so contagious that without restrictions, hospital capacity may not be sufficient during peak periods. Therefore, the wave of infection must be softened.

Restrictions in the middle of the darkest time of the year are not necessarily overwhelming, as people feel comfortable at home at this time anyway. If we stay in the winter nest for a few weeks, the epidemic could calm down.

People it’s not easy to stretch into a new effort because it feels like the finish line was shifted just when the trip was supposed to end. But it seems to be even worse. No finish line moved. It was taken away.

The emergence of omicron has shown that the epidemic is not going away. There is still a lot of Greek alphabet in stock.

According to experts, the coronavirus is likely to remain circulating around humanity permanently, like the flu. Every year there are new variations – sometimes quieter, sometimes more intense. From time to time a new round of vaccine is taken, sometimes new restrictions may be needed.

The continuation of the epidemic means, in effect, that almost all people will suffer from coronavirus disease sooner or later – just as they have from time to time contracted seasonal flu. Like the flu, the disease caused by the coronavirus is mild in most people, but others become seriously ill and some die.

New the reality is not easy to accept after trying for two years to make every effort to protect yourself from infections. How deadly is supposed to be a small nuisance?

The fears are understandable. My own spring coronavirus disease wasn’t the worst, but it wasn’t any playful thing. The peculiar misery of the disease is still reminiscent of two vaccinations, both of which caused me a mini-corona of the day.

I wouldn’t recommend the corona to anyone, but the good thing about it was that the disease didn’t scare me very much anymore. An unknown threat feels bigger than a familiar thing, albeit a miss.

Crisis is one thing, lasting change is another. Some of the changes of the last two years may remain long-lasting. Of course, people will continue to travel, eat at restaurants and go to concerts, but they may not be exactly the same as before the epidemic. There may be other lasting effects of the epidemic.

That means many are probably currently thinking about their own future. Is there enough work in your field or should you retrain – for example, as a community nurse?

A short dive can be overcome by holding your breath, for a long dive you need to grow gills. If this continues like this, it’s starting to be time to learn to perch.

The author is the forerunner of the editorial office.