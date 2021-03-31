Columns Men’s feelings are no news

Yes, men discuss their feelings – though they may not be right with you.

I said in 2018 to a friend that is now haunted. He listened to how the blob felt and how the clock would become an enemy at night. You were able to answer because the discussion had alternated before.

Sometimes tighten the head, sometimes the ligament. Both are treatable and you can chat about both.

At the same time at the time, the surrounding society encouraged men to talk about their feelings, which men reportedly do not talk about. And if they talk, then it happens in the sauna or ashamed.

Men’s feelings obviously can’t be surface coloring, but something deeper that needs to be excavated separately. When the feeling then gets out, then society claps next to that bastard that is bold speech. It’s as if a man’s feeling is news that requires a reaction.

Conversation about masculinity still going on from an old angle, that there is some model of a man born in the 1940s; the man does not cry, talk, face to face or choose. Because of the model, society is still inhabited by dilapidated structures and rules.

According to the news at the beginning of the year, a man can pay maintenance in Finland, even if the child is not his or her own. Apparently, the man bears the responsibility, even if he is not responsible.

According to statistics, a man almost always ranks second in custody disputes. After all, a person without tears can be a better parent.

How outdated and future-breaking.

Younger Men raised by Western Finland and the Internet see life as offering much more than just survival and jurors taken to extremes. The idea of ​​an insensitive everyday life created as opposed to women sounds like dystopia.

And the change did not happen by accident. I have since the 1990s been looking at programs and read columns with Piled that yes men now must begin to talk about their feelings.

Mika Myllylä’s will came, Joonas Berghäll’s films came, a new sports culture came. Generations were born who had never seen a grandfather dealing with war traumas at the Christmas table.

Of course, there are still men who do not talk to their spouses about their feelings, for example. Perhaps the debate on men and emotions could already move on to the next question. It has to do with listening.

The author is the social editor of HS Vision.