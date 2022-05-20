Columns Matti Tyynysniemi drew a grid of his life expectancy and made two important observations about life.

I drew a grid of my life expectancy and made two key observations, writes HS Vision columnist Matti Tyynysniemi.

Thus At the age of 35, time revolves around a lot in thought. This is mainly fueled by work that has both a lot of work to do and a great deal of freedom in terms of time spent. There are a lot of important and less important things outside of work that I want to find time for.

I constantly adjust what time I spend doing work and what all the things I believe will increase work efficiency. An hour of refreshment and movement can produce better results than two hours of tired and comforting night (both tried, the ratio is indicative) but leaves more limited human life to be used for the rest.

In many ways, it is good if time is the thing that is most in short supply. It’s still often tight, and I’m a good prey for time-consuming gurus. For example, a story published in HS Vision at the beginning of the year Calendar Reputation sank after New Year’s resolutions like a knife to butter.

At the same time, I have noticed that time constraints have begun to interest not only in terms of daily acquisition needs, but also at a more fundamental level. I doubt these things are related.

In these in the characters, I recently came across a thought game in which a grid is drawn of life expectancy. There is one line for each year and one box for the week. Many make two key observations about this – myself. The first is that the number of squares does not look limitless in any way. A week is a significant piece of human life.

This has led to the thought that the “average” week should include things that a person considers important. If too many things are in the form of “then sometimes,” it can go a little like that to an academic already stooped Juha Vainion in the song Life and erotica. Long-term thinking is more likely to be too little than too much for a person, but at different stages of life it is good to ask oneself if it gives enough value to the present.

For example, talk of childhood is often future-oriented: how do different things affect how a child grows up and where he or she ends up in life? Sure, it’s responsible to think about these too, but childhood isn’t just about preparing for life but part of that same grid. If a child says in bed in the evening that today was a nice day, it is valuable whether or not it increases the child’s life cycle income.

“ Man does countless things in his life for the last time without knowing it is the last time.

As another example, a owner-occupied home is not only an investment but also a home in the years you spend your life in it. The success of a home sale cannot be seen in terms of value development alone. Everyone should determine for themselves what the value of the present is compared to the future, but when you think of a reward waiting for the future, it would be good to have some idea of ​​when that future will begin. Of course, aiming for the future doesn’t have to be out of the present if the journey to your destination is a reward in itself.

Second my observation of the weekly grid of life is that a large portion of the screens are already behind us. If the perceived passage of time by the parents accelerates, as is said and as it undeniably feels, it may have already safely crossed the perceived midpoint. In any case, a significant portion of my filtered time has already been spent on something.

I have been spoken to by the idea that a person does countless things in their life for the last time without knowing it is the last time. I’ve certainly had a large number of school, work, and other friends I’ve sometimes talked to for the last time without my knowledge. Unbeknownst to me, I’ve sometimes run a run for the last time, been to a restaurant for the last time, played some video game with friends for the last time.

I’ve been thinking about the right approach. Many things are inevitably temporary, but there are also those that run out of time. Today, it feels like there’s going to be a break for many years in the blink of an eye. Perhaps one should focus on being happy for my past self that he has been allowed to live certain stages of life and has been able to spend time carelessly on things that I myself have less or no time for. On the other hand, man should not be the driftwood of time. It may well be that, for example, I played baseball for the last time in my life a long time ago, but if I want enough, it doesn’t have to be. There are things that have been done or are going to go back and people that should be contacted.

I’m just instead of thinking about the past and the future, one should still remember enough that something I have done today may be done for the last time. The everyday life of the present typically contains things that have been expected in the past and will be nostalgized in the future. I have been interviewed by the former Governor of the Bank of Finland Sirkka Hämäläinen advice last summer HS Vision: “Learn to give up, there will always be something new to replace.”

If time is no longer enough for something, there must be things in my life that were not there before.