Columns Man was created to avoid exercise

Why is it disgusting to get up from the couch? The explanation lies in evolution, says a professor at Harvard University in his book.

Man has been created to move. Therefore, you too, dear reader, should indulge in a sweat run instead of sitting reading these sentences.

Wisdom is repeated. So perhaps the less worn-out idea in turn: man was created to avoid exercise by all means.

Thesis is from a book published last year Exercised: Why Something We Never Evolved to Do Is Healthy and Rewardingby Daniel Lieberman, a professor at Harvard University.

According to him, laziness is a person’s default setting. The reason is that almost to this day, the necessary chores have required a lot of energy. Therefore, our species has evolved to avoid unnecessary feeding.

The human body is also a master at saving power if conditions allow. Because muscle mass is high in calories, it degrades when unused. Even the heart pumps more effortlessly and the metabolism slows down if a person does not move. Nowadays, when the environment does not require physical effort, it is of course harmful, as the functions that repair and maintain the body need exercise.

So instead of hunting, collecting and firing, you should jog, lift weights or go to pilates classes. The only problem, according to Lieberman, is that training – despite its numerous benefits – goes against innate instincts.

If getting off the couch feels difficult, you can blame the evolution of a couple of million years. It screams: don’t, good man, get up!

“ Stay on the couch, commanded by human nature.

Because exercise is healthy, one would assume that strenuous exercise would help life get old. It may not help. Olympic medalists live on average less than three years longer than we ordinary mortals. The difference seems modest given the disciplined lifestyles.

In fact, strenuous training can even accelerate your body’s aging. According to research, in every corner of the world where people live exceptionally long times, everyday life does not involve raging sweating but calm physical activity.

The ancestors also rested most of the time. Sitting is talked about as new smoking, but it has been observed that Tanzanian hunter-gatherers sit as much as Westerners. On the other hand, they also typically walk a dozen miles a day.

Conclusion? Man was created to move, of course. But mostly calmly.

The author is the editor of the HS Monthly Supplement.