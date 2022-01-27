Columns Look at the coat of arms of Hausjärvi, you will see the future

The everyday life of welfare areas can be harsh compared to election promises, but a new set-up can even create opportunities for municipalities.

Hausjärven the silver cross on the municipality’s red coat of arms is a memory of the past. It describes the position of the municipality in the past at the intersection of highways. The brilliant star above the intersection again symbolizes Finland’s first comprehensive elementary school founded by Lieutenant General Johan Reinhold Munck on the shores of Lake Erkylänjärvi in ​​1856.

The name of the municipality is also history. It comes from beaver squeezed secretion, haust. It was so valuable in the Middle Ages that Hausjärvi no longer has beavers.

Although Hausjärvi is my school district, after Sunday ‘s regional elections, I have to ask: Are Finland’ s funeral lakes soon to be just a coat of arms – a memory of times past, whose governance model passed by?

There is less to organize. About half of the municipalities’ operating expenditure will be transferred to new welfare areas. The Kanta-Häme regional commissioners will soon decide how the elderly Hausjärvi residents are treated or how the doctor serves them.

Of the 59 members of that council, 25 are from Hämeenlinna and 13 from Riihimäki. These two cities could, if they wished, centralize services, and the small ones would have no say. The voice of Hausjärvi is carried by one Central Commissioner.

In the regional elections, it was the city center that promised health care in every municipality. However, everyday realism is harsh on promises. Hausjärvi has not had a doctor’s appointment at all recently: he has had to go to Riihimäki. One reason has been the difficulty in getting doctors hired – in a municipality that is run to Helsinki in an hour and is crossed by two train tracks. The council of Kanta-Häme can hardly find magic objects that turn the direction.

To the municipalities still life can even be an opportunity. The form of Sote services is regulated so precisely by law that the municipal parents have not been able to properly monitor the aging of the population in the yard of the S-market, pay the aging bills and drive down local services.

Education, education and, as a new thing, employment services, are now left to the municipalities. If they are successfully combined, Finland’s Hausjärvi will become a kind of engine of culture and vitality.

Maybe the coat of arms of Hausjärvi still doesn’t need to be carried in the trash and the love of the community is forgotten. Perhaps the coat of arms of Hausjärvi is a sign of the municipality of the future: the intersection of activity and the silver star of education above it.

The author is the forerunner of the editorial office of economics and politics.