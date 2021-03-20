Man tends to set lofty goals in the midst of uncertainty. They do not materialize.

Coronavirus crisis triggered in reality last March, and more recently it has been reflected in somevirta’s “year ago” memoirs. For one, the new world meant another year of continuous teleworking, for another, joining the forefront of health care, and for a third, a complete closure within the four walls.

For me, the most stopping turn was when a kindergartener and two elementary school students stayed home with parents who had already moved away from work. It was a smaller rumble than many other upheavals and went even better than feared.

Anyway, I think I got a little bumped last year. The life of an introvert that normally closes home was only moderately disrupted. Work and everyday life have adapted in a way that many others do not have the opportunity to. I’ve been lucky.

Now that the end of the crisis looms, already daring to reflect on what the coronavirus year taught and perhaps revealed about itself.

During the year, it has become clear that a limited amount of caring is released from a person. I haven’t been tormented by climate change, though I should. I haven’t read about Syria, though I should. I have not been concerned about the sustainability gap or the polarization of politics. Instead, I mourned for their own well-being and the porch snow load.

Man tends to set lofty goals in the midst of uncertainty. They do not materialize. The goal of losing five pounds has progressed so that you no longer have to lose ten pounds. I have also not read more or eaten healthily, and I have certainly not been a closer father than before.

The decision to learn new skills is unlikely to lead to new skills. The time of looting is not fulfilled by nicknowing or writing Novell, if it is in fact filled with concern for one’s own health and the health of one’s loved ones and for the maintenance of social order.

Hanging at home doesn’t get cheap. It will be expensive. And it becomes especially expensive if you believe yourself that it will be cheap. The illusory assumption of savings due to circumstances leads to consumer behavior, the traces of which are cleaned up for a long time. A trip to the statements of the year would be a foggy dive into the gloomy psychology of impulse shopping. That’s why I don’t do it. The account balance says it all.

Spring the final straight is becoming heavy and crooked. I’ll kiukuttelemaan, if at the beginning of the summer holidays, I let loose at the other riekkuessa free. But the race isn’t over until everyone is at the finish line, and there you have to toddler together – no matter how you go.

The author is the news manager of HS.