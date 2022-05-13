Columns Leaves broke out in the trees this week and it’s not just a happy thing

Spring is coming – and it’s going. The same goes for summer, and then it’s Christmas again. Author Sinikka Nopola understood why spring makes a person sad.

In Helsinki it happened this week, inevitably. The bare branches of the trees disappeared, covered in green. The leaves burst.

It’s almost hard to bear. So beautiful, so disappearing.

I have tried to find an exact description of the light green that first appears in the trees. It’s like a halo, or a hint. Slightly inaccurately aligned glass plate with only a particle of green on top of the canopy. Folded on the finest watercolor paper with water-based paint.

I’m looking for words because the hint of green isn’t permanent. Can look as much as he can, greedy, but moment by moment the color darkens, changes from translucent to full.

Pictures are taken, year after year, the same pictures. And the beauty doesn’t even go away, not completely.

I know I’m not alone – there are a lot of us overwhelmed by spring.

And I didn’t mention the cherry blossoms yet. Magnolia trees.

Cold spring is more merciful. In the cool things happen in the elevator, do not erupt one afternoon.

For the sooner spring comes, the sooner it will be over. Summer is coming. A short hot summer in the northern hemisphere.

This year I have said many times “soon it will be Christmas again”.

Bad habit, but whatever you do. This is not the first spring when I meet these same thought paths.

“ One should not think that Hämäläinen does not enjoy.

The most accurate an understanding of the difficult spring relationship I have found in the author Sinikka from Nopolaa gracious humorist.

Writing It’s late ny was first published in the Monthly Supplement and then in 2003 in a book Don’t make this ny number. In the text, Hämäläinen encounters summer.

“Clothing (city clothes) No Suame is worth the summer for separately nothing to break to acquire. It’s very soon autumn. ”

“Mat (May) It’s the last moment if you keep Sarah Mattos dry. ”

“Mat (June) It’s too late. ”

“Yellow leaf (July) The leaves fall. It’s the taste of autumn in the air. ”

One should not think that Hämäläinen does not enjoy. But he’s right. Time to give up.

Sinikka Nopola died of a serious illness in January last year. She is sad. We would still have needed his lyrics, his exact gaze, his humor.

I try to smile a little when I read the Hämäläinen summer section Death.

“It would be a couple’s spring in the spring and then I wouldn’t catch it to cover the summer.”

The author is the cultural editor of HS.