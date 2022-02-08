Columns Latin America is lost and there is no help from Europe

Europe must not forget Latin America. Uneven development repeatedly drops continental states into the ranks of developing countries, even though some do not belong to that group.

As a metaphor the pursuit of a better life has for years been a prospect in which crowds of people are trying to cross the border from Mexico to the United States. During the first month of this year, there were tens of thousands of entrepreneurs. Too often, the border river Rio Grande is also a place where hopes for better are literally buried.

The picture is too bleak, it doesn’t do justice to Latin America.

The majority of entrepreneurs in the north actually come from within the continent, but many come to the border from Africa and Asia, for example. A large portion of the population of the American continent does not even want to go to the United States. They would like their own country to prosper and develop, and so do some South American states.

In recent years, Chile, Costa Rica and Uruguay have done well in international comparisons of democracies.

But always between a state drops expectations to the bottom, such as the Central American Nicaragua, brings the Western world the former progress of the ideal.

The Latin American Year was set in motion by the fourth consecutive inauguration of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. Ortega and his vice president – and his wife – Rosario Murillo left nothing to chance, capturing a whole host of opponents before the November elections.

The inauguration was attended by guests from Venezuela and Cuba, linked to Nicaragua by a strong reciprocal allergy to the United States and the West in general. The guest list was finalized by representatives of Iran and North Korea, among others.

Finland, like other EU countries, has condemned Nicaragua’s current spending and was out of the crowd. Nicaragua, along with Venezuela and Cuba, are among the countries whose undemocratic development is not acceptable in Europe.

Nicaraguan condemning and immediately forgetting the whole of Latin America is understandable in the midst of a coronavirus epidemic and Russian aggression. However, that is not wise. Latin America is yet to come. It needs help, friends and trading partners.

The views of the mainland are painfully familiar. Military coups reminiscent of the past. A slowly entrenched democracy is looming in the future, hopefully. Recent examples are Chile and Brazil.

In Chile, political predictors held their breath in December when, in the second round of the presidential election, opposition to the far-left Gabriel Boric and the far-right José Antonio Kast.

Boric won. To the surprise of the pessimists, Kast acknowledged his defeat and congratulated the winner. Chile continues handsomely on its path to democracy, even though its path is quite bumpy.

In Brazil, the largest country in South America, right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro did not hide his irritation at Chile’s election results and announced he would not have time to go to Boric’s inauguration.

Bolsonaro is a former officer and open admirer of military power, against whom leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is likely to stand in next October’s election. He is also a former president. Lula’s career was once again cut short by a verdict of corruption.

Glance To Latin America, it may sound like a soap opera, but this is not the case. Chile is looking for evidence of a better future for the countries of the continent. The same is hoped for in Brazil, but in a more frightening mood. The risk of military hijacking has diminished in Brazil and many other countries in the region but has not disappeared. The risk of mismanagement remains.

According to the annual report of the Catholic University of Chile, the major challenges facing Latin America this year are the breakdown of democracy, climate change and major waves of social protest. In addition, countries are still facing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Too often, the continent’s political leaders feel they can do anything after winning the election once, said José Miguel Vivanco, who is resigning from the American leadership of Human Rights Watch, another week in an interview with the Financial Times. He found evidence from Mexico throughout America, and the United States has not been free from such thinking.

We do not have cheers in Europe either, but by keeping things in order we can help Latin America move forward on the path to democracy.

The author is a freelance journalist specializing in security policy.