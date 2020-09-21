Large numbers are hard to grasp, but worse, they go differently in different languages.

Mistakes hurts rarely that day. But a thousandfold mistake already sounds pretty wild. If you even tried to cook a plate of soup, you would get a barrel. Or would plan to squirm at the opera, but inadvertently proceed to Nuorgam.

However, with large numbers, a thousandfold errors are easily generated.

There are two reasons for this. First, large numbers are difficult to discern. A trillion is a million times more than a trillion. Yet both numbers are so large that they just easily turn into words that both mean a lot.

What’s worse, the names of large numbers go differently in different languages. In English billion means a number with one and nine zeros, in Finnish billion. But in Finnish, there are then twelve zeros in the trillion, which is a thousand times more. This chapter, on the other hand, is known in English as trillion. It should not be confused with Finland’s trillion, because there are a whopping eighteen zeros in it. In English, this incomprehensibly large figure is called quintillion. Even less creates confusion.

The problem the roots go far back to the 17th century, when some mathematicians wanted to group numbers according to three zeros, or thousand times, when previously six zero or million times groupings had been used. When there was no consensus, two ways of naming big numbers began to coexist.

This gave rise to the so-called short and long system of large numbers. In a short system, large numbers always get a name every thousand times. It is used especially in the English-speaking world and in Eastern Europe. Elsewhere in Western Europe and the former colonies, a long system is used. In it, large numbers are named with multipliers of one million, every six zeros.

Situation is insane. For example, in Canada, where both French and English are official languages, billion and trillion mean different things written in the same way depending on which language they are read in.

In 1948, the Ninth General Conference on Measurement and Weighing proposed the introduction of a long system throughout the world. Unification is a good idea, but it would be better if the whole world moved to a short system.

The largest chapters have use mainly in scientific contexts, and the language of science, especially the natural sciences, is increasingly English. Thus, it would be natural to adopt the system used in it elsewhere.

In addition, a short system is better. This is evidenced by the billion flooded into the system for a long time, hence the name for a number with nine zeros. According to the long system, this chapter shouldn’t really even have a name, but it needs one. A billion, in a short system, therefore a trillion, when is the largest figure that the journal regularly encounters outside the science pages as well.

Or what if we did like in Estonia? There, a thousand million is a billion like we are, but at the same time synonymous with a trillion. 1,000,000,000,000 would then already be a trillion.

