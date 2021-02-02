Columns Kerttu Niskanen’s mystical injury does not tax Finland’s World Cup medal opportunities

What is special about Niskanen’s fracture is that no one seems to know how it was born, writes HS sports journalist Jussi-Pekka Reponen.

Late on Monday night the reason for the skier became clear Kerttu Niskasen felt severe pain in his leg and needed help as he left Saturday’s 10km joint start (p) finish line in Falun, Sweden.

A neck fracture was found in Niskanen’s left leg in Helsinki, and he cannot take part in the World Championships starting in three weeks.

“It feels incomprehensibly bad,” Niskanen wrote on Instagram.

Niskasen what is special about the injury is that no one seems to know how the fracture occurred.

Niskanen did not crash during the mc race and reportedly did not get any other ones. He fought in the “race-adrenaline” finish as his own description and was clearly 12th best Finn.

Head coach Teemu Pasanen said Tuesday morning that it is puzzled. According to Pasanen, Niskanen himself did not notice anything in the scent of the race where the injury could have come from.

This season, Niskanen has been the number one Finnish women skier on normal trips, when Krista Pärmäkoski has not reached its usual level.

Niskanen, who presented the best condition of the early season for many years, was unlucky at the turn of the year, when he had to miss the Tour de Ski tour due to stomach disease after the first race.

Above all, injury to Niskanen himself is, of course, a severe setback, but it is certainly for the entire Finnish World Cup team.

But how does Niskanen’s absence affect the Finnish women’s medal opportunities at the World Cup, specifically in the name of realism?

Frankly, very little, because those possibilities would be very thin, even if Niskanen were involved.

Speaking specifically of realistic medal possibilities, on personal trips they were virtually non-existent even before Niskanen’s injury. His and Pärmäkoski’s current level is enough for the top ten, but not for medal places.

In the long run in the message Johanna Matintalo, Niskanen and Pärmäkoski would have formed the body of the quartet, but achieving a bronze medal would have required Finland to succeed even in the top corner and failure from both Russia and the USA.

In this view, Sweden and Norway, which are defending the world championship, are in their own caste.

Now the message team’s two open places are the most stringent candidates in the previous World Cup medal team skiers Laura Mononen, a young national team member Jasmi Joensuu as well as a 42-year-old who returned to the World Cup Riitta-Liisa Roponen.