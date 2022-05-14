Columns Joe Biden invites the American village, but it is becoming a humiliation for him

The United States only wants leaders of democracies to attend the important American summit, but many democracies require dictators to join, writes Tommi Hannula, HS’s foreign journalist.

Dispute from the guest list threatens to backfire Joe Biden big plans.

He would like to show the countries of Latin America that he is more interested in them than his predecessor and that he is seeking even deeper cooperation.

With these hopes, the United States will host the ninth American Summit in Los Angeles on October 6-10. June. These are the most important meetings of heads of state on the continent, held about every three years.

For the very first time, in 1994, the host city was Miami. It has since met in other countries. So now, for the first time in 28 years, the United States is inviting an entire American village.

Or well, apparently not quite everyone.

Inviter has not yet been sent, but the Biden administration has made it clear that it does not want to include three left-wing dictators: the Cuban Miguel Díaz-CaneliaVenezuelan Nicolás Maduroa and Nicaraguan Daniel Ortegaa.

In its view, only democratically elected leaders have a place at the table where the future of the entire hemisphere is planned together.

On Tuesday, the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced to miss the summit if not all countries are invited. Immediately after the President of Bolivia Luis Arce and the President of Honduras Xiomara Castro said the same. They all represent the political left.

The list of those threatening the boycott is not remaining on it. The ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda said on behalf of the Organization of 15 Caribbean Cooperation that all American countries should be invited. He also said that Caribbean leaders would boycott the summit if Venezuela’s opposition leader is invited. Juan Guaidówhich is officially recognized by the United States as the country’s legitimate interim president.

Protesters believes that the summit should be simply a matter of negotiating with leaders of all American countries, not a celebration of a better people qualified by the host.

According to sources in the news agency Reuters, the right-wing president of Brazil is also Jair Bolsonaro would not be attending the summit, but the reason for his absence is unclear.

With a total population of 215 million in Brazil and 130 million in Mexico, Mexico accounts for about half of the total population of Latin America and is the second largest in the United States. import- and export partner.

The mere omission of the two would dilute plans to agree on common American visions in any way. If the boycott were to be joined by a number of smaller countries, it would already be a serious loss of prestige for the United States, a humiliation for Biden.

Meeting migration was anticipated as the main thing, although the agenda has not been much tarnished. Biden is under enormous domestic political pressure to reduce the number of immigrants at the Mexican border.

There is a widespread perception in Latin America that the U.S. willingness to cooperate is primarily related to its selfish attempts to curb migration, drug trafficking, and Chinese influence.

“To many in Latin America, this seems like the perfect moment to state: No, now is the year 2022 and we will never again tolerate this one-sided soap from the United States,” editor-in-chief of Americas Quarterly Brian Winter wrote.

The region above all, the countries would like the United States to strengthen trade relations, as the economy is everyone’s main concern in the aftermath of a pandemic. News agency Bloomberg sources by The United States intends to put forward some model for deepening economic cooperation, but it seems to have been far too recent.

“Countries contact us saying,‘ I don’t know if our president will be involved because we don’t know what we’re being asked to join or commit to, ’” an assistant from the U.S. Congress said To Politico.

Researcher specializing in Latin America Christopher Sabatini From the Chatham House think tank wrote In Foreign Policy last week, that “this year’s event may still be seen as a tombstone for U.S. influence in the region”.

Of the Americas the spirit of previous summits has been far more optimistic from the perspective of the United States and other democracies.

Panama will be remembered in 2015 Barack Obama and Raúl Castro – The first meeting of US and Cuban leaders in more than 50 years. Venezuelan Maduro and Nicaraguan Ortega were also present.

Raúl Castro of Cuba and Barack Obama of the United States also shook hands at the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2015.

At the time, it was hoped that Obama’s Cuba-easing would quietly turn dictatorships – and with it dictatorships – into democracy. There are still no signs of that.

In addition, populist presidents have risen to power around the region in recent years, seeking to concentrate power on themselves. Such leaders, of course, look at bloodthirsty dictators through their fingers.

Last At the summit in Peru’s Lima in 2018, Venezuela’s Maduro was left uninvited as he held a follow-up election show. Cuba was represented in protest by the Foreign Minister.

Donald Trump missed the event so far as the only U.S. president vedoten better to deal with, a chemical attack on the Syrian regime.

Biden was expected to be a more cooperative president than Trump, or even more interested in Latin America, but he has not, for example, abandoned a strict policy of sanctions on Cuba.

About a third of U.S. missions in Latin America are without an ambassador because the United States has not had time to appoint them under Biden.

It conveys a wordless message: we don’t even care.

That invitations have not yet been sent, refers to a real reflection of the guest list to the last to save the summit.

Still: the statue of the dictators of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua in Los Angeles is a difficult, probably impossible idea for the United States.