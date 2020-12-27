Columns Jenni Haukio is clearing an interesting vault in Finland

The heart of “pike-perchism” is a kind of alliance of rugged, history-based national romance and intense climate activism.

This year’s the exceptional festivities of the Castle were simply a fascinating mix of different social messages.

In the early part of the celebration, President Sauli Niinistö and Jenni Haukio met the war veteran and Lota via video link. A patriotic look at history was present anyway. Actors Seela Sella and Esko Salminen interpreted a selection of poems that emphasized the national spirit. The poems had been chosen by Haukio.

During the evening, the schoolchildren’s singing group Biolapset also performed, bringing a strong anti-climate change message to the party. The cultural program had also been planned by Haukio. He has worked with organic children before.

Although the handprint of both Niinistö and Haukio was visible, the celebration felt like Haukio. In recent years, he has become quite a prominent social debater, highlighting precisely the themes of the celebration.

In November 2019, Haukio stated at the Animal Welfare Gala that every dead farm animal “would have wanted to live”. A small uproar broke out, and the center’s MP Hannakaisa Heikkinen announced that she would also boycott the Castle due to Haukio’s speeches.

In 2018, Haukio followed In the home stove from everyone “permanent life changes” due to climate change. In the fall of 2019, he wrote again In the Society magazine fear that the word “fatherland” will be criticized as gendered.

Statements a very similar picture is drawn from the Castle software. At the heart of this “pike-perchism” is some kind of alliance of rugged, history-based national romance and intense climate activism.

The combination is not very common in the Finnish political field.

Strong patriotism and national romance are emerging today, especially as part of a broader neoconservative movement. This, in turn, is often combined with a retreating climate policy that emphasizes the national interest, or sometimes even outright climate denialism. Nationalism of neo-conservatism, on the other hand, is often exclusionary and junk in the fight against immigration. Of course, there is also more open patriotism, but the sharp speech in recent years has “captured” a sense of nationalism for itself.

On the other hand, the most active climate politicians often shrink everything that suggests national feeling.

In this direction, climate change is seen above all as a global threat. It, in turn, requires the forgetting of the national interest and the joint action of all mankind. Likewise, in many ways, nationalism is now associated with the injustices of history, such as colonialism or unjustified male domination.

When you build a synthesis between the two, the result is something that feels new. There was a glimpse of something like this in the castle.

As an idea a climate policy based on nationalism is interesting. It could redefine the reloaded policy vocabulary and pile the place of the climate debate on the new, left-right axis.

Of course, national romantic climate policy does not provide solutions to corporate problems or the level of social benefits. At least in the arena of identity politics, however, it is clearing its very own box.

Such value work has not been very successful, for example, with the Coalition Party, Haukio’s former employer. The party’s path in the opposition has been an embarrassing day-to-day struggle towards neoconservatism and a social-liberal grip. The taste is dilute.

What about Pike yourself? Few know what he will do after Niinistö’s season ending in 2024. Now 43-year-old Haukio would have time to make a new career if he wants to. At least he seems to want to use his voice.

The author is HS’s chief financial and political editor.