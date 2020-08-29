Columns Japan’s longest-running prime minister resigns – Will it transform the world’s third largest economy?

Japan prime minister Shinzō Abe, 65, announced on Friday that he was resigning for health reasons for the second time.

In 2007, chronic inflammatory bowel disease provided a escape route after about a year of prime ministerism leading to a collapse in support.

But in 2012, Abe had received a new drug, led his party to a crushing victory and made himself prime minister for eight years. In his resignation, he is Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

Japan has survived the pandemic moderately internationally, but government support figures plummeted to 34 percent.

The resignation was still a surprise and probably genuinely health-related. Abe visited the hospital twice this week before resigning.

Abe represents Japan’s traditional ruling party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which is neither liberal nor very democratic.

In Japan, power can still be genuinely changed by elections, and the opposition came to power in 1993-1994 and 2009-2012. Even now, the LDP is dependent on the help of the Komeito ruling party. Moreover, the recent unification of the two opposition parties keeps it on its toes.

LDP has always bought support with the largest public investment. Abe’s economic line was called an “abenomy” because he also got the central bank to accept zero interest rates, press a lot of currency and open loan taps. The yen weakened, exports improved, but the 2% inflation target was missed.

Abenomia’s third goal was structural reforms. Some came true, but the LDP is not fundamentally a reformist party. The other main points of the Abenomy are likely to be continued, as many other countries are on the lines of the abenomy due to the pandemic.

After Abe, prosperous Japan is still the world’s third largest economy after the United States and China. In terms of GDP per capita, it is ahead of China.

Abe is the hawk of the LDP and an extremist, conservative and alienating party to gender equality; Nippon Kaigi (“Japan Conference”). She is also a realist who encouraged housewives to work for financial reasons.

Abe continues until the LDP has chosen a successor. Deputy Prime Minister Asō Tarō at the age of 79 may only be a transitional option.

The LDP stated that the successor is not elected by the entire membership but by a narrower district. It includes several second- or third-generation Ldp politicians – such as Abe, whose father was the foreign minister and grandfather the prime minister.

Abe’s successor could be a hawk-like, critically acclaimed Abe critic of the current government Shigeru Ishiba or more moderately argumentative Fumio Kishida, but the most important task remains to continue the power of the LDP.

Reforms will only be made if they serve this main purpose.