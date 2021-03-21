Columns It’s a bit of a pity that Mary’s day of revelation slips past unnoticed

Art history is full of pictures of the Virgin Mary, and she has left many traces in Finland as well, the new book reminds.

Marmot days its as they continue, almost identical in repetition. Fortunately, books save a lot. This week I have read the newly published Sister Ylimartimon work Marian’s test. Pictures, fantasies and stories (The Key), which sheds light on the life story of the Virgin Mary, the many cults around her, and the rich tradition of images. The book appeared just right: today is Mary’s day of revelation.

Mary’s Day, also known as the day, is celebrated in honor of the fact that the archangel, or in modern language, probably the leader of the angelic leadership team, Gabriel appeared to the young Mary and said that she would give birth to a child, Jesus, nine months later. Mary was fertilized by the Holy Spirit, “without sin.”

For the eternal virgin a dedicated day slips past us secularized Lutherans without much consideration, which is a bit of a pity. Although the marialog of innocent conception seems very distant, the art-historical dimensions of the virgin figure are so enormous that they should not be ignored.

Maria has also merged into the Finnish tradition in ways that may not be thought of. The Turku people’s saying “kyl maar” dates back to Mary, as Turku and its cathedral were dedicated to Maria. Mariehamn is the port of Mary, although the name comes through a bend, from the wife of Alexander II Maria Alexandrovna, writes Ylimartimo. Midsummer has been called the yardstick. And so on.

More than the Virgin Mary no female figure can be found in Western art history. All the great painters Fra Angelicosta Botticelli, Michelangeloon and To Rembrandt have immortalized their views of him. In the richly illustrated book of the images of the apparition of Mary, there is a lesser known domestic example: the Russian-born Georges von Swetlikin work An angel appears to Mary (1937), which is on display in Tervakoski Church. The painting has been Gösta Serlachius owned.

Georges von Swetlik’s work Angel appears to Mary is on display in Tervakoski Church. – Illustration of Sister Ylimartimo’s book.­

Maria’s connection to the Swedish Birgitta Birgerintyttree (1303–1373) is the most fascinating. The experiences of St. Bridget – who was Sweden’s first woman widely known throughout Europe – were influenced by many appearances since the Middle Ages. In visions, Mary appears as the glorious queen of heaven, whose crown and lilies were unparalleled.

The Madonna of Jan van Eyck (1391–1441) has a crown adorned with lilies, roses and precious stones. Detail of the altarpiece in Ghent (1438–1440).­

In addition to lilies, roses and violets are also Mary’s flowers. They are considered to refer to his virtues: purity, simplicity, chastity, humility. In nature, these plants only have good effects, Ylimartimo says. Even in the nomenclature of Finnish plants, there are many Maria references from St. John’s wort and St. John’s wort to St. John’s wort and St. John’s wort. The Virgin Mary’s own season is spring.

In Catholic countries The cult of Mary, with its innumerable revelations, acquires innumerable manifestations by the scholar Elina Vuola has described in his book A divine woman (Ottawa, 2010). The character of Mary has also included everywhere the qualities of pre-Christian female deities.

In their books, both Vuola and Ylimartimo also deal with fascinating apparitions of Mary, ie events reported around the world in which the Virgin Mary is perceived to have appeared to one person or a large group. The best known are the shepherdess Bernadette Soubirousin The revelation experienced in Lourdes, France in 1858, and the revelations first experienced in May 1917 in Fátima, Portugal.

In them, Maria has in a way changed from an experiencer to an author.