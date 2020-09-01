Columns It would be interesting to read about Vanhanen’s and Sipilä’s experiences in the EU

Recording the views of the central prime ministers would be useful for Finland’s EU policy.

I have For about a year now, there has been one clear and well-defined social dream: for the former Prime Ministers of our country, Matti Vanhanen and Juha Sipilä, to co-write a book about their personal experiences as leaders in Finland’s EU policy.

The book would be interesting, as the Center has exercised the Prime Minister’s EU political power for almost half of Finland’s time as a member of the Union so far – almost as long as the SDP and the Coalition Party during that same period combined.

Juha Sipilä came to the forefront of our country’s EU policy from almost nothing. He would have a lot to say about how to dive into Union politics right from the deep end. Matti Vanhanen (center), who had already stepped in quite a bit, was almost confusingly much in the shadow of his predecessor Paavo Lipponen (sd).

According to Lipponen, Finland had to be involved in all the cores of the Union and a strong Commission was the best friend of a small member state. For years, some even decades, these views became the basis of Finland’s self-understanding of the Union’s policy. The old one was occasionally criticized for deviating from it.

In many background debates, Sipilä was also criticized for being, as the central prime minister, because of his own European reference group, he was definitively absent from the axis of power that formed quite sovereignly until the 2019 European elections.

For a long time, however, that very core received little space in the Finnish-speaking public.

I believethat it would be useful to record the different experiences of Sipilä and Vanhanen because of the understanding and assessment of the Finnish Prime Minister’s role in EU politics.

It would also help to shed light on the tensions and power lines in the midst of which the current Prime Minister of Finland – including Sanna Marin (sd) – forms a picture of the political reality of the Union and sets out her policies in this regard.

Of course, my dream is nowhere near coming true. Vanhanen’s time as a Minister of Finance is taking place right now, and MP Sipilä’s focus is probably closely on issues related to domestic ownership. I don’t even know if they would be interested in writing a book. In addition, the front line of Union affairs right now consists of the Prime Minister of Demarche.

However, it is still too early to assess the cornerstones of Sanna Marini’s European political thinking. His term is just beginning and the demarches have been in charge of European policy for more than 16 years. Of course, the SDP now also has a Commissioner in Brussels, and its links with its European sister parties are vibrant and ever closer.

There are still plenty of routes on the Prime Minister’s road map to take and the compass deviation to be taken into account, as the final feel to the terrain and the ability to read it will only be created in this species with enough time spent in the forest.

Familiar topics are still interesting even for demarches. Is Paavo Lipponen’s legacy still alive in the SDP’s European political thinking? What are the cornerstones of the Finnish Prime Minister’s European political thinking in general in the reality of the 2020s? What is the role of the Prime Minister’s own European reference group?

What part of the principals’ policies stems from analyzes that emphasize the perspectives of the member states, and what about the goal setting of their ideological reference groups? And what is even the Union’s winning political coalition? How much polyphony in shaping the Union’s line are we prepared to tolerate or allow now and in the future?

Some of the questions will be answered during the autumn part-session of Parliament, which will begin today, when the Great Hall will begin to read the decisions of the July EU summit. A twist on them will also start around the middle of the month in the European Parliament.

However, power, leadership, and the validity of a snapshot are difficult to assess in real time right next door. Therefore, my own social dream of a joint book by Vanhanen and Sipilä is still valid.

At the same time, I hope that the thinking and actions of the European Parliament and its political groups will receive as much attention as possible in the Finnish-language media this autumn.

The author is the CEO of the Finnish Employment Insurance Association.