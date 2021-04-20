Columns It really only reaches high with the support of good people

People who moved to a new country decided to trust the assurances of Finnish sports people and build their lives anew on the terms of their daughter’s sports.

The United States former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton published a book in 1996 that has kept the title of the work alive It Takes a Village that is, “it needs a village”. The book proved that in addition to parents, a child needs neighbors, early childhood educators and teachers, for example.

The insight is even more true when talking about a top athlete.

Awak Kuier was elected last week in a second booking round to the women’s basketball league WNBA. Kuier is the second Finnish woman reserved for the league and the first to come and play in the league.

Awak Kuier was born 19 years ago in Cairo, where his family had fled the Sudanese war. How does such a starting point rise to the top of sport? We need the right qualities, hard work, happiness and a lot of good people.

The first fortune was that the refugee family settled in Kotka. Kotka is a superior basketball city in Finland in terms of size. In men, KTP has already won six Finnish Championship golds, in women, Peli-Karhut is now aiming for its sixth championship. Awak Kuier also started basketball at PeKassa.

From Kotka, Kuier was attracted to the Helsinki Basketball Academy, where young athletes can combine training and schooling. At school, the athlete is helped to develop as well as possible. For Kuier, that was a lot of it.

At this seam, the player’s parents had to make a big decision. People who moved to a new country decided to trust the assurances of Finnish sports people and build their lives anew on the terms of their daughter’s sports. New home, new job: the family put everything in play.

Now the parents know that the daughter was worth trusting. Mightily in an interview father Bior Kuier said after watching the night’s booking ceremony, the factory was a little tired at work the next day.

The story teaching? The fact that no one succeeds alone, but behind success is always a large number of other people. As for Kuier, they also include the thousands of basketball people who have teased their children to rehearsals, sat in the stands, coached, and carried basketball forward. They have made Finland a country where a basketball player can rise to the top.

Awak Kuier is over 190 cents tall and a strong striker, but he wouldn’t reach the top of the world either if he didn’t stand on the shoulders of many good people. But he stands – and can therefore rise just as high.

