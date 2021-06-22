Columns It is exactly five years since the Brexit vote, for winners and losers

Boris Johnson, who eventually became prime minister, received a Brexit lift in his career, but Nigel Farage went on a life mission with the victory. Dominic Cummings, called Brexit’s “brain,” is now hitting sticks in Johnson’s government stroller.

Britannian It will be exactly five years since the EU referendum on Wednesday. Brexit was implemented in January 2020, and the transition period ended at the beginning of this year. But what happened to the protagonists of the 2016 campaigns?

Executives can be divided into three categories: winners, losers, and limbo players, i.e., intermediate dropouts.

The biggest winner is Boris Johnson, who received a Brexit career lift. Although she did not immediately join the Conservative Party, Prime Minister Theresa May took her as foreign minister as early as summer 2016. In July 2019, Johnson became prime minister when May was allowed to go.

Johnson’s pair of Brexit rods, Michael Gove, was briefly frozen on board for government duties. The ministerial tube continued as early as summer 2017 in May’s second government.

Kate Hoey and Gisela Stuart, the visible dissidents of the Labor Party who campaigned for brexit in 2016, are now both heads in the upper house.

The most victorious opponent of Brexit is the Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon. The line holds, and so does Sturgeon’s grip on Scotland. In May came the victory in the Scottish parliamentary elections.

The losers number one is former Prime Minister David Cameron. One man error estimate took Britain out of the EU and destroyed his own career. This year, even the rigors of reputation went away when the actions as a lobbyist came to light.

Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn also had to resign after suffering two election defeats. Stronger in Europe campaign leader, businessman and head Stuart Rose dismantled for his part recently disappointed at how the strategy of the pro-EU campaign was initially lost: it was not the economy that interested voters, but immigration.

Brexit was also the fate of many brexit-negative conservative politicians. In Northern Ireland, on the other hand, proponents of EU secession were suddenly awakened by the Brexit everyday this year as the customs border rose in the Irish Sea.

As a limbo player Nigel Farage, the ancestor of Brexit, eventually drifted into the intermediate space. When EU separation came to fruition, Farage lost his life mission. Now he is criticizing the government’s interest rate restrictions.

Limbo also has the braxit campaign brain, Dominic Cummings. He used a great deal of power for a while as Johnson’s special assistant, but had to resign last November. Now Cummings hits the sticks Johnson would be strolled by leaking old Whatsapp messages and accusing ministers of incompetence.

The author is an HS correspondent in London.