Columns | “It is a complete lie that adulthood is a certainty” – This is what Maaret Kallio would like to say to a young person who is graduating

Maaret Kallio prepared a speech for a young person graduating from high school or vocational education. Almost everything in this life can be fixed, except the unlived life, he reminds.

Now is the spring when you finish your studies. Your journey to school has been long. You reach a finish line that may have seemed far away.

I hope you can celebrate your success with a sincere heart. I hope you have adults around you who are willing to ask you yourself how you experienced your studies and how you feel now. Who know how to congratulate you without telling you about your future plans or asking about your grades, unless you want to tell them about them yourself.

You made it to the finish line, and that in itself is a place of great celebration. Your grades are not a measure of your worth, whatever they are.

“ We don’t know how much you’ve been harassed.

Anyone it is impossible to know from the outside what your trip to school has been like. We don’t know how many obstacles you have overcome to be here.

On the surface, you can’t see whether you’ve also carried the burden of an unsafe home, great sorrows or a really poor financial situation. We don’t know how much you’ve been harassed, scared, how close you’ve been to giving up, or what kind of mental health problems you’ve struggled with.

From the outside, you can see very narrowly. I wish that you would always be listened to more than given advice and that you would be helped instead of judged.

“ Maybe you think that now you should be an adult and know how to live your life correctly.

I’m celebrating besides, this is a time when something new inevitably begins.

It is great, happy and exciting, but also scary and exciting in its unknown.

Maybe you think that now you should be an adult and know how to live your life correctly. At the same time, you know that you can’t do everything alone, and you feel how uncertainty knocks on the edges of possibilities. How is this resolved?

The secret is that there is no secret.

We adults don’t often tell, but we also don’t always know what should be done or what would be the right direction.

Although uncertainty usually loosens its grip after years, experiences and mistakes, it does not disappear anywhere. It is a complete lie that adulthood is certainty, perfection, knowing everything and a haze of successes. All of us here are confused.

Even us adults are still unfinished – because we are human. So why shouldn’t you be too?

“ There is a lot of wonderful and good things in life, just like you, but also heavy and difficult.

A few I would like to give instructions, even though I don’t really believe in instructions myself.

Give yourself permission to be broken sometimes. There is a lot of wonderful and good things in life, just like you, but also heavy and difficult.

None of us is spared from pain and suffering, and it is very possible that you have already become familiar with them. Sorrows, difficulties and foggy days are part of all of our lives, even if some of us pretend otherwise. Recovery may take time.

There is nothing abnormal in the fact that sometimes you can’t or can’t. But if it’s really bad for longer, never wear it alone.

Mostly people are good and want to help, so you would too. Every one of us is broken and insecure at times, and that’s when you shouldn’t close yourself off, no matter how much your mind says otherwise. You have to dare to reach out.

do not lose your years behind the scenes, but push persistently towards people, the world and living life.

Rebel together against algorithms and show your desire to know your own life. Courageously defy the things that threaten to take you away from life’s deepest treasures.

The surface gloss is attractive, but so very empty. Many adults are also stuck in its trap. Be smarter than them.

“ Never call someone who tried, even if they didn’t succeed.

listen your innermost being and obey your hopes in those moments when they dare to come out authentically.

The world is open above all to those who dare to try. So try, fail, get disappointed, be encouraged and try again. You know the limit of your courage, which is different for everyone.

Never call someone who tried, even if they didn’t succeed. You can be disappointed, but not judge.

Because courage is not fearlessness, but daring to act with fear.

Almost everything in this life can be fixed, except an unlived life. Apologize when you mess up, love, get hurt, learn and bounce back.

Learn to be human first. Cherish your kindness, because it will carry you the longest in life. And never forget others, because together you are always more and safe under each other’s protection.

Good luck dear, brave, wonderful young man. It’s your party spring!