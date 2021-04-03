Columns Is there anything wrong with capitalism when vaccines are invented but not done enough?

For years alone at home had to blame the situation on capitalism. The best exit strategy in the world is to give up patents and make vaccines quickly for everyone, writes Anna-Stina Nykänen in her column.

All now consider an exit strategy. So do I. I have been more than a year working from home alone and I want to get out of here.

A year ago, when the corona epidemic emptied the streets, people lived calmer. Like succumbing to destiny. Now the feelings are contradictory, impatient, frustrated, desperate. Why does this continue?

The reason seems to be – in capitalism. The pharmaceutical industry brought us hope. Vaccines exist. But they are not made enough. The factories are hitting.

People are dying and companies are crashing when a few pharmaceutical companies are pledging exclusive prescriptions to make their vaccines. Although much of the development of vaccines has been paid for by states.

In Finland, criticism has been leveled mainly by health professionals, such as Doctors Without Borders in its position and Professor of International Health Policy Meri Koivusalo From the University of Tampere in an interview (29.1.).

“It’s only a matter of time before people get up against this,” Koivusalo said.

It has been very quiet.

How much destruction should humanity experience in demanding the liberalization of vaccine production – or even the socialization of factories? Why does the business community not revolt when a few companies are making frost for so many?

Is the corona epidemic also a crisis of capitalism?

Are on the verge of a really important question, answers Mika Maliranta, who is a research professor at the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority.

Whether Korona has driven capitalism into crisis is a question that has also been talked about by a professor of economics Daron Acemoğlu. Maliranta considers him a future Nobel laureate.

Maliranta is a defender of the market economy. He says pharmaceutical companies have been incredibly effective in developing vaccines, and it has seen what a market economy is at its best.

But production is stuttering, he says. According to Maliranta, it is a matter of negotiation. The world would have the capacity to manufacture, and the cost of manufacturing vaccines is negligible. According to Maliranta, the amount of production depends on what the pharmaceutical companies that are willing to pay are willing to pay.

Pharmaceutical companies are holding on to their profits, and Maliranta says there is nothing wrong with that. For example, pharmaceutical companies are owned by many pension companies, and the income is used to pay pensions. So it is also in the interests of the citizens.

“The poor organization of production is due to the lack of ability of politicians to make arrangements to harness the market economy for the overall well-being of society.”

According to Maliranta, it is clear that the market needs to be regulated and encouraged in order to achieve a sharper division of labor, strong competition and a decent consumer policy.

Maliranta says he does not want to downplay the importance of corporate social responsibility. But he thinks politicians are fleeing their responsibilities if they leave the matter to companies.

“Companies don’t have that kind of will.”

In Finland National vaccine production was discontinued in 2003. The Finnish pharmaceutical company has been offered licensed production of vaccines, but it has other hurries. The company had applied for support for vaccine development but did not receive it and is now focusing on the rest.

The policy is to decide how to support restaurants and pharmaceutical companies.

If we had national vaccine production, to whom would we distribute it?

The world is already asking whether countries are too involved in vaccine production. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the distribution of vaccines has developed into a global moral crisis.

Admired by Maliranta According to Acemoğlu the current situation has led to a “sub-optimal balance” in the global economy: the most profitable for pharmaceutical companies is a situation where the vaccine is not ubiquitous. According to Acemoğlu, this is due to a policy that emphasizes the national interest of the West, especially the United States. Nationalist politics are retaliating as new viral variants continue to spread from poor countries.

The New York Times big in a story on world policy on vaccine production it is said that the United States, by its own policies, has even prevented the production of so-called folk vaccines in developing countries. It supports your country’s pharmaceutical companies.

It could work differently. The magazine says that Bill and Melinda Gatesin the foundation, which supports health research, requires in agreements that the results be opened up to global use.

Now rich countries have hoarded vaccines as citizens of toilet paper at the beginning of the epidemic, the magazine writes.

Tunnistan the momentary decay of my own morals. What I am myself a vaccine demand?

It is now being debated in Finland whether to be vaccinated in the desert or in cities. Our moral landscape is Finland.

Fortunately, those who have received the vaccines have not been asked who is privileged to do so. Would my 90-year-old mother have taken it for herself or given it to Africa? I guess he would have given it to his own grandchild.

No one would need to consider this decision if vaccines were made in a way that suffices for everyone.