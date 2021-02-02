Columns Is the moral foundation of capitalism okay?

Capitalism does not guarantee decent conditions for all people, but it can provide material conditions for a policy that provides decent conditions.

American actress Mae West said it: I’ve been rich and I’ve been poor – believe me, rich is better (I’ve been rich and poor – believe me, it is better to be rich). In this way he became a crystallizer of the strength of capitalism based on private ownership and a market economy. It is the most powerful wealth-creating system the world has ever seen. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, it has no rival. No one longs for North Korean conditions.

There are other, clearly moral, arguments for capitalism. The system is based on the individual’s responsibility for himself or herself and his or her relatives. This premise can be considered ethically valuable.

As Aristotle said more than two millennia ago: what many have in common receives the least care. Private ownership creates incentives for diligence and entrepreneurship, as well as for frugality – socially friendly behavior.

On the other hand, solidarity also has a role to play. What to do if – as has sometimes been said – the best relative is the authority? Solidarity is often necessary for the opportunities of the individual and the functioning of society.

Success market sets its own requirements for our operations. As Adam Smith’s well-known saying goes, the baker and butcher don’t expect us to pay them because of our good hearts but because they make the products we want to promote to their own advantage. Smith and his contemporaries reflect much on this idea of ​​the virtuous selfishness of the market economy. It could be thought of as shaping behavior in a virtuous direction more broadly.

But if money is the measure of everything and only the acquisition of wealth guides behavior, the consequences can be tricky. Such thinking can reduce companies ’interest in respecting the environment and human rights, as well as lower the threshold to channel revenue in a morally dubious way to low-tax countries.

The unambiguous application of for-profit in health care can lead to cost-increasing “overcare”, as in the United States. In nursing care, it can mean under-resourcing and neglect of clients ’basic needs. In Sweden, the effects of school privatization have been negative in many respects. Philosopher Michael Sandel has written a lot about how the penetration of market thinking into all areas of life threatens to corrode our moral perceptions.

The strongest the moral selling point of capitalism is freedom, that is, the fact that the market economy allows and demands the freedom of the individual. This was once emphasized by Anders Chydenius and Adam Smith as well as Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman and many others who see capitalism as a prerequisite for freedom and democracy. And freedom has been one of the most important values ​​in the Western world, perhaps the most important, for centuries.

But what is freedom? Economist and philosopher Amartya Sen emphasizes that it is about both the selection procedure and the options. From a procedural point of view, freedom means the autonomy of the individual or the freedom from the restrictions imposed by others, that is, that the choices are in our own hands. In the market, trading is based on voluntary agreements, in which case this requirement of freedom is met.

But man can be free in this narrow sense and still live in extreme poverty and misery. Therefore, society must seek to promote the opportunities for people to choose and succeed in their lives – or, as the saying goes, to realize themselves. Otherwise, freedom threatens to remain the prerogative of only those who do well financially.

In addition, blatant inequality reduces empathy, people’s mutual understanding and trust.

Capitalism does not secure decent conditions for all people, but it can create material conditions for a policy that provides decent conditions. If Finland is home to the happiest people in the world, it is largely due to a welfare state that complements the market economy. If inequality leads to fear and hatred that feed populism in the Western world, it will contribute in part to a policy that unilaterally emphasizes the blessings of the market economy.

I hope market fundamentalism has come to an end. As the passing but correct saying goes: a market economy is a good slave but a bad host.

Whothe investor is a long-standing economic influencer.