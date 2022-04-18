Columns Is the army being called to help when the middle class is rebelling?

Hard times require soft leadership.

Coronavirus pandemic big divergence – by US The Great Resignation – also tests Finland when chefs are not available. But even more vividly, the symptom of working life is reflected in the spring strike wave, where the traditional stable core of the middle class – nurses, teachers, babysitters and social workers – have risen to the barricades.

Why is the middle class rebelling? We interviewed in our recent study different groups of Finns and also the middle class, which is in pain in the service sectors.

The descriptions of Lotta Junnilainen and Lotta Haikkola about the lives of teachers, nurses and chefs stop. Life is overshadowed by uncertainty, it is difficult to support or even get a family when pay is low, a steady job is behind the stone and the pace of work is so hard that an employee often does not even think they can retire.

Middle-class Life is intensified by the competition intensified by the opening of the market and new technologies that are consuming human labor, which also take up an estimated 220,000 jobs in Finland every year. Profits accumulate for those who benefit from technology and automation, while the productivity of services and care is difficult to improve and wages drag on.

We all have to think about what kind of employers we are as taxpayers: do we want to keep the services of our welfare model up and running by providing work that allows employees to work tirelessly in forced labor.

Money in addition, it is about leadership. In the public sector in particular, management often focuses more on systems than on people. The systems will be modernized with new systems through extensive surveys, the construction of target programs, the definition of priorities and the development of monitoring systems.

However, well-meaning formal systems, such as well-being at work surveys and development discussions, do not necessarily increase the absorption of work. The job of middle management is meeting grinding and filing and embracing new rules. However, it would be more important in management to value employees, listen and work together. It is no coincidence that the lack of these things is now being talked about by all the professional groups that have risen to the barricades.

Leadership researched by Douglas McGregor, he once described leadership in the X and Y models, which are distinguished by their conception of man. The X leader assumes that the person is lazy, avoids work and responsibility – and therefore needs control, command, and hierarchies. The business leader, on the other hand, believes that a person is proactive, interested in their work, wants to develop and make a good impression.

It is clear that there is no Y-country of pure happiness anywhere, where everyone can do whatever comes to mind, but it is equally clear that the result is best if you feel able to focus on the essentials and use your own shakers.

“ It would be more important to work together.

Indeed, in recent decades, management has become increasingly influenced by Y-thinking in many companies: the organizational pyramid is upside down and stands at the forefront, the leader does not command at the top, but

Hope could Y-management also reach public sector hospitals, schools, kindergartens and kitchens. The pioneer of the public sector can be found in a slightly surprising direction: the Finnish army said recently replaced with clutter motivation and self-direction.

The reason is clear. In the model struggle, Y is clearly gaining victory right now, at least on the battlefields;

The author is a professor of communication at the Faculty of Political Science of the University of Helsinki.