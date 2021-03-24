Columns Is masturbation sex or nurturing health?

Women’s masturbation is now treated differently than it was 20 years ago: now a smart woman always has a dildo in TV series, writes Anna-Stina Nykänen.

When your position changes, you see the world differently. When we had a baby, my husband realized how much the baby litter had changed in 20 years. That is, after he had had children the last time. He was passionate about sticker diapers.

I am after a 20 year break, again alone living woman. I watch romantic TV series and read a little bit of different stuff. And I see a change.

One of them is that women’s masturbation is treated differently than before.

Women masturbation and the aids used in it are common things on the telly.

Swedish Love and anarchy At the beginning of the series, a family woman escapes to masturbate in the toilet, drops her pants down, watches porn on the phone screen and does it with her own hands. It is a way to relax and escape stressful situations.

In the American Emily in Paris In the series, a woman moves to Paris, an old house, an apartment with a window overlooking the rooftops. He pushes his vibrator against the wall of the yard. And look, the whole area is being cut off.

From domestic Jam–the series reminded me of a sketch where a woman finds pleasure in the gym by hitting herself on equipment. The guys think it’s a new kind of training and are trying to do the following … Ouch!

I didn’t have these sketches in my youth. Didn’t stay Half a brother and From the smiley lips such a mind, I do not remember Fact the job Pirre and Hansu have such an extract. Before, sex in the sketches was naughty, greasy and giggling.

Now masturbation is part of well-being, mental and physical. Not evil at all. Not lavish enjoyment, but nurturing health. Stress relief. Relaxation for a good night’s sleep. The way a busy woman takes care of her needs. Single satisfaction with life.

Ina Mikkolan In Junkkar’s handbook (Into 2020) talks about sexual intelligence quotient. The work looks like a grandmother’s cookbook.

Skin-colored dildos feel as old-fashioned as brown socks. For women, there are some clitoral stimulants that don’t come to mind porn. Or another person in general.

After all, shaving the pubic hair no longer refers to sex, but to a sense of style. Organic is ok if it’s the sun’s choice. The tools used for masturbation are like pedometers and toothed rails, they are not ashamed, everyone has them.

In Helsinki, tools can be ordered online, as can food dishes from restaurants. Can even make impulse purchases. Half an hour and the driver leaves the new vibrator behind the door.

Yet when the situation of men would improve. Publicity seeking to eradicate sexual harassment and, for example, the #metoo movement are really important things. They have highlighted how some men have used masturbation to bully and harass.

But that’s not the whole truth. Men must be allowed to enjoy masturbation as innocently, freely and sincerely as women. It does not rot, but grows the spine.

The script is previously published Good Health magazine.