Columns Is it possible in sports that buttocks do not have to be shown?

In sports, a part of the audience is still courted by showing women a bare surface. However, the change is visible.

Supplier Mattiesko Hytönen toured the Helsinki Grand Championships in the summer of 1990 to watch sports girls and write about them (HS 10.6.1990).

According to Hytönen, the riders had loose buttocks. On the field of the zoo, the girl ran in a two-piece swimsuit, which Hytönen did not like. The Finnish tennis champion was solid, but his hitting hand was thicker than the other.

“I’ve never understood the men who enjoy watching two women hit a tennis ball and make a sound. I understand myself. I like it when a female tennis player prepares to pass and slip a tennis ball under her skirt, ”Hytönen wrote.

Among the skilled swimmers, Hytönen found open sex but eventually announced that he liked most how the Gymnasts bowed on their backs on the Ball Field.

What did the young national team women think 31 years ago after reading a story about Helsingin Sanomat?

We thought that we would humble Hytönen physically and laugh at him if he happened to hit the spot in the corridors of the Race Hall, for example. Hytönen publicly shouted about his own hobby of strength, but for us he was a short-west sledding rope.

Mattiesko Hytönen in 1997.­

Hytönen developed a journalist brand in the 1990s by discounting the items in his stories in ways where only imagination was the limit. The text that objectified the athletes in that series was a light finger exercise.

Now that the text on athlete girls is being re-read, it makes sense to interpret it as a deliberate parody of a certain attitude towards women’s sports. The world has changed so much that the story would no longer be published in a magazine, even as a joke, but its core has not disappeared from readers ’comments on sports stories or social media: what some consider to be essential in a sportswoman is appearance.

In sports, this part of the audience is still courtsed by showing women a bare surface. In recent years, feminism has emphasized the right to dress revealingly without becoming disturbed. It would be good to drive even so that no one would be forced to expose their buttocks.

Small movement in that direction is visible. At the European level, the Norwegian Handball Association received a proposal with applause that women no longer have to wear a tiny bottom bikini in beach handball. The rule change should now get through in the International Handball Federation.

At the European Scaffolding Championships in the second week, three women from the German team surprised the others competing in long-legged gymnastic suits. German head coach Ulla Koch thought most of those present probably didn’t even know that a full suit was allowed in competitions. The full body suit has been worn since 2009, when the rule was changed mainly for gymnasts in Muslim countries.

Sarah Voss, 21, said she dressed in a full suit to draw attention to the sexism associated with the sport.

“This outfit feels comfortable and looks good, so why not,” Voss said. He stated that he wanted to be a role model for young gymnasts so that they would not have to fear exposing their bodies to the eyes of strangers.

“We hope that gymnasts who feel uncomfortable in regular outfits will be encouraged to follow suit.”

It remains to be seen whether the practice will spread. Perhaps some athletes also want more fabric in their pants. If a bikini gave an advantage in the performance itself, men would also run in swimming trunks.

Hytönen also wrote in 1990 about my species: “Judo is no joy to me. Women’s docks have loose sarcasm outfits that hide anything underneath. Put your hand on the heart of the man you coach female jockeys! Have you ever been excited about anything other than your protégé gossiping while standing on a tatami in the middle of your girls? ”

It was a pleasure to play sports in a suit that shows only skill and will to fight and there is no opportunity for voyeurism or butt criticism.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.