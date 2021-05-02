Columns Is a paperless life possible?

Toilet paper is a matter of course, noticed only when it is missing.

I have is a problem for the inhabitants of a rich country, first world problem. Toilet paper tears how it hurts, even though it should break neatly at the perforation when pulled.

The fault is reportedly between the rod and the roller. A hurried movement easily breaks the paper in the middle of the sheet. According to paper engineers, it is pointless to squeak about insignificance. There is not even an attempt to fix the occasional break because softness is number one on paper.

The perspective of the Finnish forest debate on toilet paper is very different. The wood processing industry is often ridiculed for being able to produce only low-value disposable goods, toilet paper, from the forest for the Chinese. The scenic forests of the north are leached, boiled into pulp and chartered to Asian tissue mills. Does that make any sense?

Thing is not black and white. Pulp is made where there is forest, but toilet paper is a local product. Rollers should not be driven to the ends of the earth. They are light and contain a lot of air. A pulp bale takes up less space.

Durable, soft and absorbent toilet paper is on the mind of the consumer. This is the case with northern long-fiber softwood pulp.

The forest is felled into toilet paper, but not in impossible quantities. Some of the raw material is recycled fiber. One medium-sized tree offsets the wiping needs of sixteen Finns for a year. Sounds pretty moderate.

Although the life of toilet paper is short, it does not immediately burst into the atmosphere after doing its job, but is transformed from waste into biogas and soil. As a mulch, it nourishes growth and carbon sink.

Options toilet paper are scarce. The only thing to consider is wandering. In many countries, the paper is replaced by a bucket or hand shower. First do the tricks and then rinse. It may sound awkward to Western tastes. Where is the back finally dried? If not on toilet paper, then probably on a cloth towel. It is neither ecological nor hygienic either.

Toilet paper is a matter of course, noticed only when it is missing. Research reveals a confusing gap in the knowledge of Finns. As many as 40 percent of young people believe they use wood-based products only weekly or less often.

Young people have not stopped wiping. It’s about something else. The forest has distanced itself from the townspeople like death. Electricity comes from the teapot and milk from the store. From where the toilet paper.

The author is the supervisor of the science editorial.