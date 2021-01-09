Columns Instead of the weight loss of January, you could now decide to eat well all year round

Finland is a great place to eat, where you can enjoy new delicacies in all four seasons.

Long as a journalist, I know that in January, magazines always call for weight loss. After the New Year celebration, one should live sparingly and get the belt tightened even by fasting.

But now that everything in the world is different than before, I say: Do different things this winter. Eat well all year started!

Of course, I don’t mean aimless rioting. I would just like the Finns to pay more attention to how diverse and delicious a year of food awaits us again. Watching it could be useful and joy right now, when life otherwise seems to have sprawled out of place.

Finland is often considered a modest food country, but that is not true even because we have four seasons.

That is why we have winter, spring, summer and autumn delicacies separately. Right now, a strong broth has been boiled from the bone of Christmas ham for mid-winter pea rock. Soon there will be a Runeberg tart, buns, blinis and mate eggs. And not long after Easter is at the door with both Eastern and Western food traditions.

In the spring you can then get to the ear mushroom forest, in the summer you can pick berries. New potatoes and early vegetables are also coming. Everything is crowned by the harvest: you get news porridge, mushrooms, crabs, game, herring and leatherback.

All of these can be enjoyed.

Tastes consciousness is a great happiness for man, accompanied by other things that do good. With the rights of every man in Finland, you can collect your own food from nature; so it is not in many other parts of the world. Taste is also associated with memories, and therefore food can be used to return to one’s childhood if one wishes. That, too, is therapeutic.

Food is also an interesting way to explore everyday history. I thought about this at Christmas: some traditional foods have remained (almost) unchanged for hundreds of years. It is also based on the old, poorer times that a lot is eaten at Christmas. Before, it meant that even once a year I got my stomach full.

Pandemic period the beginning inspired many to bake. Winter and spring show whether interest in self-sufficient food continues to spread. Will there be more home gardeners? Do we start ice fishing, souring, making house wine?

I hope so. Self-procured, good food only makes a person good.

The author is the cultural editor of HS.