Columns Indivisible human rights have become a popular catchphrase, but what does that really mean?

The main reason for the endless misuse of the term is translation.

If wants to say something very serious and principled, it is worth saying: Human rights are indivisible.

This was the case, for example, with the city councilor, now also a member of the Greens Mari Holopainen in April 2015, when he tweeted:

Human rights are indivisible, belong to everyone.

Holopainen had misunderstood. The indivisibility of human rights does not mean that they belong to everyone. That is what the universality of human rights means.

Indivisible human rights have become a popular catchphrase. There are also variations of it indivisible humanity and indivisible dignity.

The indivisibility of human dignity was emphasized by the Minister, for example Krista Kiuru (sd) in early March. Congressman Ano Turtiainen had said that it is mainly those who would die soon that die.

Kiuru replied: “My ear was shattered by the fact that Representative Turtiainen did not think that human dignity was indivisible.”

Kiuru criticized Turtiainen for not showing that Turtiainen gave dignity to the elderly. For some reason, however, he accused Turtia of not thinking that human dignity is indivisible.

Two years ago, he was just returning as a Member of Parliament Merja Kyllönen (left) emphasized in his column that the left believes that “happiness belongs to all, humanity is indivisible”.

Humanity and dignity are important things, of course, but what is their indivisibility?

In the context of human rights, indivisibility has a precise meaning. Docent, Doctor of Laws Visa Kurki, what does the indivisibility of human rights really mean?

“If you take one human right away, the whole will suffer. Human rights are inseparable: if you are deprived of your freedom of assembly, it will be reflected in many other democratic rights. ”

The Human Rights Alliance page says the same thing. The indivisibility of human rights means that “all human rights are equally important and interdependent”. A dictatorship, therefore, cannot boast of respect for human rights if it allows religious freedom but prohibits political activity.

Still, a Finnish human rights activist writes on Twitter:

Human rights belong to everyone or not to anyone. That means the indivisibility of human rights.

The the indivisibility of human rights does not mean. Things are also messed up by a tweeter who writes:

Human rights are indivisible, they do not change at national borders.

Indeed, human rights know no borders, says Article 2 of the UN Declaration of Human Rights. But it is a different matter from the indivisibility of human rights.

It is no wonder that civic speakers confuse concepts when Finland’s UN federation is also confusing. It celebrated the 70th anniversary of the UN Declaration of Human Rights more than two years ago with a tweet:

Do you know what the Declaration of Human Rights says? At least that they are indivisible and belong to all of us. . .

Admittedly, the 1948 UN Declaration of Human Rights says nothing about the indivisibility of human rights. They were defined as indivisible and interdependent in the 1993 UN Vienna Declaration and Program of Action.

The main reason the term for endless abuses is a translation. If English indivisible translated by inseparable, no embarrassing confusion would arise. Then it should be said: Human rights are inseparable.

However, if there is a need to say emphatically that human rights belong to everyone, then how exactly can you say that, Docent Visa Kurki?

“Isn’t it quite good now to say that human rights belong to everyone?” Cucumber suggests.

