Columns In their program, Hjallis Harkimo and Jethro Rostedt interview stupid Seiska about stupid guests – at the same time Harkimo aspires to be the mayor of Helsinki

More steam, Hjallis and Jethro! In the series, Rostedt asks his guests outright idiotic, but Harkimo still manages to listen to the answers.

The others were strange, Eppu normal. The others took a taxi, John on the flight. The others chose one, but Kyösti the second.

It includes examples of jokes that have been heard in the new More steam, Hjallis and Jethro! series episodes so far Jethro Rostedtin from the mouth.

And lo and behold, they are also the best and freshest pieces that the series presented by the TV channel Nelonen and produced by Aito Media finally has to offer.

Series is like a television of its own. The program is a populist, superficial mixed metal souvenir focused on hustle and bustle of public figures, smoothed by the level of clowning at Kääk gossip.

With the difference, of course, that this series focuses on old fusses. It doesn’t have much to offer. At least something that Seiska would not have already said.

The guests of the series are like directly from Seiska’s website: Toni Nieminen, Teuvo Hakkarainen, Timo Soini, Pia Nykänen, Jari-Matti Latvala, Danny, Kaisa Liski, Timo Jutila.

There is a dart race between chatter and everyday play, of course. It is invented for Pia Nykänen to set up a rescue campaign so that she can get paid from her spouse From Matti Nykänen outstanding liabilities.

We also go to the sauna, nice. Yes, it doesn’t happen, at least it doesn’t show. Guests just walk to the sauna with bathrobes slipped over their outerwear, at the end the hosts play sauna fresh.

The idea of ​​the series is to find more than just the hustle and bustle of people in the midst of the uproar. That man.

Pursuit is good, but poorly so far has been successful. Rostedt’s interviews in particular are downright idiotic. For example, he asks Danny, “Has Mimmonen’s career now been that? So ask a 77-year-old man who has had a 60-year career.

After throwing questions, Rostedt begins to fumble with something else, like building a birdhouse. The guest is not listened to, he is not really even allowed to respond.

In between, let’s twinkle the question everyone thinks is thirsty: Is it Erika Vikman put into circulation, whether Pia Nykänen found a new man. Under the croft, the departure is from Latvala, of course.

It is entirely up to the stranger how deep he can let go of his mouth after this mixing.

Better as a host succeeds Hjallis Harkimo, which finds itself in a more intense shift with politicians. Harkimo is present, he knows how to ask further questions.

The different thing then is what you get out of professional politicians. For example Katri Kulmuni speaks like a robot. Antti Rinne however, enters into the statement Aleksis Kiveä.

Harkimo’s double role as a politician and a TV face that gets a lot of screen time for his personality and opinions has been widely problematic. It is good to continue its discussion with this series as well.

It is hardly a coincidence that guests are transported by boat Leoboy’s shirt front reads in one episode the largest letter “Voice of Reason.” It has been a frequently used slogan for the Harkimo-led Movement Now party. Rostedt also joined Liike Nyt two years ago.

Harkimo also gets his own monologue sections in each episode, and the home will be presented quite carefully. For a public figure ok, for a politician preparing for an election, no.

Consideration, namely prepared to announce on Monday to run as a municipal candidate. At the same time, he announced his desire to be the mayor of Helsinki.

Very the most sympathetic in the series is still evoked by the mutual dynamics of the pair. The salt of the series has probably been thought to be that Rostedt and Harkimo “quarrel” “sympathetically” with each other, sometimes about sauna heating, sometimes about cooking.

There is no sympathy, as neither can act.

Helsingin Sanomat and Nelonen are part of the same Sanoma Group.