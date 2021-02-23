Columns In the new season of the Diili series, what excites me most is what job Jajo is really competing for

The glass hotel will become the headquarters-like backdrop for a “well-known personal brand,” Tero Kartastenpää writes.

Deal in the first Finnish period Jari Sarasvuo applied to the Business Opportunity Director. The year was 2005 and I was waiting for a business coaching company at Trainers ’House.

In 2010 Hjallis Harkimo look for a sales director for the Sipoonranta construction project and in later seasons for bosses for real estate and sports projects.

Dealprogram has been just the right public job interview. It tests how a person can lead a work group and cope with quick decisions.

During the three-year break, it has been clearly forgotten that the program should have some clear mission that competitors are pursuing. You can’t just do ten episodes of product placement for miscellaneous firms.

To begin with, it is said that Jaajo Linnonmaa is one of Finland’s best-known personal brands. It is enlightened that Linnonmaa works as an entrepreneur and is looking for a “development director for a cluster of companies”, but does not specify in which field.

Maybe for the personal brand industry?

In the original The Apprentice puller Donald Trumpin the power was emphasized by the skyscraper Trump Tower. In the deal The main venue is the Clarion Hotel in Jääsaari, as if the glass-walled accommodation were the headquarters of Oy Jaajo Ab. The scenery in the management team room window is photographs. We must not forget that we are behind the scenes.

In the start-up section, competitors tour around numerous companies as if they were walking on crossroads.

The second section presents two restaurants co-owned by Linnonmaa. Still, his role in the company is not specified.

Help with the guesswork comes from entertainment news, which states that Linnonmaa’s companies organize at least horseback riding trips and virtual trips. The program’s introductory texts talk about “Sharing the start up empire”.

Desired work skills have not changed: they often succeed when, at least in the early stages, they do not start arguing or complaining. The format includes the jury getting angry about small things like selling tiramisu.

Salesmanship In the deal reminiscent of the job of a feissary or telemarketer. Competitors push ads to pedestrians, or “flickers”. Successes are often achieved through relationships: calling guys to perform or pay.

Mystery opens with small hints. In the second part, the deal factor defines the job description.

According to Linnonmaa, his future development director is one who “does something”.

