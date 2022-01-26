Columns In the face of death, we become children again

In the coming months, my friends lost their parents and I lost my grandmother. The losses made us children again. They evoked memories where the joy is delicately bright and the wait as bright as the spring sky.

I feel likethat I have had a child in my mind in recent months more than a long time ago.

It is due to the grief that has moved around the heaviest steps.

My two childhood friends have lost their father in recent months. With both friends, we are back to a time when our friendship was commonplace and we lived among our families. We have moved our minds through familiar childhood homes and long home paths that later turned out to be much shorter as adults.

We have returned together to our parents we knew a few decades ago. No matter how young they were then, in the midst of their lives. Even as children, we thought they were old and wondered how they didn’t know everything.

Wonderful exactly can i still remember what my friend always had in the fridge or how another home cuckoo clock fell. We have recalled how we secretly dug cigarettes into our closets, played the piano frantically, and crashed into our parents ’candy stores. We’ve giggled and teared at what kind of kids we once were – and how we still are.

And grief is not always just beautiful. There are even tarmac passages on its edges. Did you love me Was I important to you? Could I forgive?

Then grief stepped closer.

My childhood the most beautiful memories can be found in grandma. I remember exactly how wonderful it was to dig up Budapest from Grandma’s and Grandpa’s upper closet and sit in one of the small living rooms watching the Wheel of Fortune. Behind the kitchen window was a bird board, the hustle and bustle of which was soothing to marvel at. In the evenings, diatomaceous earth was taken and I met the order of the medicines from the dossiers.

Even as a teenager, I traveled to Grandma’s for the whole weekend, in wonderful peace and quiet. The chicken legs were cooked in the oven and the sauna was heated every Saturday. Ordinaryness is a kind of luxury whose magic is not understood by many.

Over time places have changed. Near the last border, we become children again.

It’s not long since Grandma and Grandpa made fruit salad at home. Grandma sat next to me, chattering and watching closely as I chopped persimmon, orange, figs and banana in a glass bowl. Sometimes I put a piece of fruit in the palm of my hand and my little grandmother slammed her mouth with a soup. It felt like the setup was exactly the same as it was decades ago, with places just changing.

They came to the table quietly spitting, the rollators crashing into each other. I asked for news, we thought about old age and life. We laughed at my childhood memory of how Grandma thought the sauna was always too hot, even if Grandpa and I wanted to throw more steam. The 92-year-old grandmother wondered gently, giggling: Terrible, did I choose then, so young! Only in my fifties! After all, such a young person doesn’t know anything about the pain yet!

Now Grandma is gone and a child in me in wonder. Maybe a little lost.

Grief carries the origins of love very quickly.

Grief is always a sister of love. We grieve because we loved.

When grief is the size of a child, it is the greatest possible.

The child mourns in me: don’t go yet. But the adult calmly knows it’s time to give up.

For the last time as I left Grandma sat nodded in the hallway chair. I stroked her delicate hair and said: I love you, Grandma. Grandma looked me straight in the eye and snuggled back gently: Yes, I know that. You always say that.

What luck you knew.

For in the end all life can only be measured in love.