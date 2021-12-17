Columns In telecommuting, you eat worse – losing a group of lunch lunches can be a health risk

Shared lunch breaks with co-workers have turned into solitary micro-meals, often eaten with a fork in one hand and a cell phone in the other.

Soon the telework boom that lasted a couple of years has brought many good things, among other things. The biggest plus is certainly the absence of everyday commutes, which may have put a couple of extra hours a day to good use.

Many teleworkers have used the time off from work to sleep longer: According to a recent study by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, almost all those who work as experts have slept as well or even better after switching to telework than before.

However, not everything has been a mere auvo. Whatever has been won in a dream has been lost elsewhere. At least lunch breaks are on the downside. At the home office, lunches easily shrink into micro-meals for a few minutes, with a fork in one hand and a cell phone in the other.

To a Finn the culture has a strong tradition of mass catering. We have been taught to eat together since kindergarten: through school years and conscript service, always to employer-subsidized workplace meals.

According to Statistics Finland’s time use survey, lunch time is the most social free-form moment of the day. At lunch, as many as half of Finns eat with acquaintances.

Mass catering has a strong social significance. Choosing a common lunch spot, going out to eat with a gang, and free-form balling things at the lunch table can open mind locks and give an extra kick to the rest of the day’s activities or even life. Joint lunches are also conducive to welding the team spirit of the work team.

Teleworking becomes easily eaten worse than in a workplace staff restaurant. Eating alone is an exercise and at worst a health risk.

You should usually eat more one-sidedly at home than during a lunch break at work. It’s no coincidence at all in what order the meal ingredients are served on the staff restaurant lines. Once the salads and gratings are first placed on a plate, there is less room left for the main course. A reasonable portion size and lightness of the meal are good for both post-lunch work vigor and health.

Besides, when working remotely, the lunch portion disappears into your mouth in a few minutes. When food is not digested during a meal, it is easily eaten too much.

One could almost imagine that I miss my colleagues.

The author is the administrative manager of HS